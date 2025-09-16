ACCountplan Ltd. Partners With MoneyGram to Enable Cross Border Transfers in The Solomon Islands

SOLOMON ISLANDS, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACCountplan Ltd., a money transfer service company that’s completely owned by a Solomon Islander, today announced a partnership with MoneyGram, a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses and communities. Through this partnership, ACCountplan Ltd. can now enable its customers to send and receive international money transfers to over 200 countries and territories via the MoneyGram network.ACCountplan was the first money transfer service company that has passed the Sandbox Regulatory Process in the Solomon Islands and has been granted a full license by the Central Bank of Solomon Islands.“We are a new and reliable money transfer service, designed specifically to meet the needs of Solomon Islanders working in Australia and New Zealand. We understand how important it is for workers abroad to support their families financially, quickly, securely and at a minimal cost,” said Nina Chan, Director of ACCountplan Ltd.“We are excited to expand MoneyGram’s reliable cross-border payments network to people across the Solomon Islands. Our partnership with ACCountplan Ltd. Further expands the reach of the MoneyGram network in the Oceania region. Affordable and efficient financial services are core benefits of MoneyGram’s services, which synchronize with the mission of ACCountplan Ltd,” said Ahmed Ali, VP of Middle East and Asia Pacific Sales at MoneyGram.About ACCountplanAt ACCountplan, we provide a more cost-effective and efficient solution than our competitors, enabling fast and secure transfers between Australia, New Zealand, and the Solomon Islands. We aim to bring financial inclusion to all Solomon Islanders and revolutionize how money is transferred between Solomon Islands and the rest of the world. As a 100% owned Solomon Islander company, we have the full support of the Central Bank of Solomon Islands, which encourages our seasonal workers to utilize this local platform.Media contactNina Chen accountplan@solomon.com.sbAbout MoneyGramMoneyGram connects the world by making the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable and secure for everyone. Each year, the company serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in 36 countries, MoneyGram is globally recognized for its high-performance culture and has been honoured as a Top Workplaces USA award winner for four consecutive years.MoneyGram Media Contactmedia@moneygram.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.