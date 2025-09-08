Submit Release
News Search

There were 383 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,032 in the last 365 days.

WR Logistics Appoints Miguel Salas as CEO for Spain

Miguel Salas, WR Logistics CEO Spain

Miguel Salas, WR Logistics CEO Spain

WR Logistics

WR Logistics

Experienced project logistics leader to head WR Logistics’ operations in Madrid and strengthen presence in Southern Europe

Miguel’s depth of experience in project logistics, combined with his leadership capabilities and strong client focus, will be a valuable asset as we expand in Spain. ”
— Wadim Rosenstein, Chairman of WR Group Holding
DUSSELDORF, GERMANY, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WR Logistics, a provider of project logistics solutions for large scale industrial and infrastructure projects, has appointed Miguel Salas as Chief Executive Officer for Spain, with immediate effect. This new position reinforces WR Logistics’ commitment to strengthening its presence in Southern Europe and advancing its global growth strategy.

Based in Madrid, Mr. Salas will lead WR Logistics’ operations in Spain, overseeing project delivery, customer engagement, and market development across the company’s core service areas of project logistics and heavy lift. His role will focus on aligning execution with the needs of industrial clients in sectors such as oil and gas, energy, manufacturing, and engineering, while building strong connections with WR Logistics’ network across Europe, the Middle East, CIS, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Mr. Salas brings extensive international experience in project logistics, with senior roles at AsstrA Associated Traffic AG, TIBA, GAC Group, NMT Projects, Geodis Wilson, and Ceva Logistics. Over his career he has developed and delivered complex transport solutions for major industrial projects, working across markets in Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

“Joining WR Logistics at this exciting stage of its growth is a great opportunity to contribute my experience and build on the company’s strong track record in precision driven project logistics,” said Miguel Salas. “My focus will be on delivering reliable outcomes for clients and expanding WR Logistics’ presence in Spain as a vital link in the company’s global network.”

Wadim Rosenstein, Chairman of WR Group Holding, commented: “Miguel’s depth of experience in project logistics, combined with his leadership capabilities and strong client focus, will be a valuable asset as we expand in Spain. His appointment reflects our commitment to disciplined execution and tailored service across the markets we serve.”

About WR Logistics
WR Logistics is a precision led logistics provider delivering engineered transport solutions for complex global projects. The company offers integrated services across project logistics, heavy lift, and freight forwarding operations. Built for complexity and designed for execution, WR Logistics operates across Europe, the Middle East, CIS, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

For more information, visit: https://www.wr.group or tedwards@wr.group

Toby Edwards
WR Group
tedwards@wr.group
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WR Logistics Appoints Miguel Salas as CEO for Spain

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more