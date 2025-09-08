WR Logistics Appoints Miguel Salas as CEO for Spain

Miguel Salas, WR Logistics CEO Spain WR Logistics

Experienced project logistics leader to head WR Logistics’ operations in Madrid and strengthen presence in Southern Europe

Miguel’s depth of experience in project logistics, combined with his leadership capabilities and strong client focus, will be a valuable asset as we expand in Spain. ” — Wadim Rosenstein, Chairman of WR Group Holding

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WR Logistics , a provider of project logistics solutions for large scale industrial and infrastructure projects, has appointed Miguel Salas as Chief Executive Officer for Spain, with immediate effect. This new position reinforces WR Logistics’ commitment to strengthening its presence in Southern Europe and advancing its global growth strategy.Based in Madrid, Mr. Salas will lead WR Logistics’ operations in Spain, overseeing project delivery, customer engagement, and market development across the company’s core service areas of project logistics and heavy lift. His role will focus on aligning execution with the needs of industrial clients in sectors such as oil and gas, energy, manufacturing, and engineering, while building strong connections with WR Logistics’ network across Europe, the Middle East, CIS, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.Mr. Salas brings extensive international experience in project logistics, with senior roles at AsstrA Associated Traffic AG, TIBA, GAC Group, NMT Projects, Geodis Wilson, and Ceva Logistics. Over his career he has developed and delivered complex transport solutions for major industrial projects, working across markets in Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.“Joining WR Logistics at this exciting stage of its growth is a great opportunity to contribute my experience and build on the company’s strong track record in precision driven project logistics,” said Miguel Salas. “My focus will be on delivering reliable outcomes for clients and expanding WR Logistics’ presence in Spain as a vital link in the company’s global network.”Wadim Rosenstein, Chairman of WR Group Holding, commented: “Miguel’s depth of experience in project logistics, combined with his leadership capabilities and strong client focus, will be a valuable asset as we expand in Spain. His appointment reflects our commitment to disciplined execution and tailored service across the markets we serve.”WR Logistics is a precision led logistics provider delivering engineered transport solutions for complex global projects. The company offers integrated services across project logistics, heavy lift, and freight forwarding operations. Built for complexity and designed for execution, WR Logistics operates across Europe, the Middle East, CIS, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.For more information, visit: https://www.wr.group or tedwards@wr.group

