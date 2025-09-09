SpecFive’s Strike is a Handheld Linux Computer for Off-Grid Mesh, Emulation, Gaming and More

A handheld Linux terminal that speaks mesh.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpecFive LLC announces Strike , a handheld Linux terminal built for mesh communication and on-the-go computing. Strike puts Linux, WiFi, Bluetooth, and LoRa connectivity in a compact device that travels easily and gets to work fast. It is built on a custom-built SpecFive motherboard with a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 .“Our goal with Strike is to give builders and tinkerers a clean, portable Linux box that also speaks mesh,” said Amir Husain , Founder of SpecFive. “With a custom-built SpecFive motherboard at its core, Strike lets you choose your software stack and take it anywhere.”“Every detail was tuned for real use,” said Daniel Susca, VP of Engineering at SpecFive. “One hardware model, an optional SD card for plug and play, a clear keyboard and touchscreen, andWhat Strike is1- A handheld Linux terminal on a custom-built SpecFive motherboard with Raspberry Pi Compute Module 42- 4.3 inch touchscreen with full QWERTY keyboard for efficient control3- WiFi and Bluetooth for local connectivity, plus LoRa mesh for long range, low power comms4- Compatible with Meshtastic and ATAK style workflows for team messaging and situational awareness5- Typical battery life of 3 to 6 hours on internal rechargeable cellsI/O and form factora) 1 x USB 2.0 port, 1 x dedicated USB charging port, 1 x 3.5 mm audio jack for future audio appsb) 120 mm x 150 mm x 25 mm, 390 gc) PETG enclosure in Spec5 Green, Tactical Green, Desert Sand, Black, or GraySimple lineup and pricingBase Strike: 379.99 USD Hardware only. No SD card. No preinstalled software.Optional SD Card Add-On: 29.99 USD32 GB with Raspberry Pi OS and Meshtastic preconfigured. Insert card, power on, and go.Who it is for- Developers and operators who want a portable Linux terminal with mesh built in- Users who prefer to choose their own software stack: Raspberry Pi OS, RetroPie, or emteria.OS (Android)- Teams that need a pocketable node for scripting, mobile server tasks, TC2 BBS, or field diagnosticsAvailabilityStrike is available as a single hardware SKU with an optional SD card add-on. For orders and color options, visit www.specfive.com About SpecFiveSpecFive makes rugged, subscription-free mesh communication and tracking hardware for off-grid operations. Based in Austin, Texas, SpecFive helps public safety teams, industrial crews and outdoor adventurers stay connected where it matters most.

