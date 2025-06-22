SpecFive Unveils Voyager: A Solar-Powered, Vehicle-Mounted Meshtastic Node for Reliable Off-Grid Communications

Designed for vehicles, convoys, and remote teams.

We’ve integrated a high-sensitivity GNSS module and an SX1262 LoRa radio in a low-profile package that stays bolted to your vehicle via magnets.” — Daniel Susca, VP Engineering at SpecFive.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpecFive today announced the launch of the Voyager , a rugged, magnetic roof-mounted Meshtastic node engineered to keep teams connected where traditional networks cannot reach. Designed for rapid deployment on any vehicle, the Voyager runs entirely on solar power and requires zero user intervention once mounted, making it ideal for public safety, utility operations, and remote expeditions.“Maintaining seamless, off-grid communication can mean the difference between mission success and failure,” said Amir Husain , Chairman of SpecFive. “With the Voyager, we’re delivering the perfect vehicle-mounted solution that travels with you and extends your mesh network up to five miles in rural conditions, without the need for cables, charging stations, or complex setup. It’s plug-and-play”Key Product Details-LoRa Radio & Mesh Compatibility-SX1262 915 MHz transceiver, ultra low power-Urban range: 1 to 3 miles; rural range: 3 to 5 miles-Fully Meshtastic compatible firmware; Bluetooth LE for messages, locations, or adding more users-Precision GNSS Tracking-Multi-constellation support (GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, BeiDou)-Rapid satellite acquisition even in obstructed or moving environments-Autonomous Solar Power System-6 W monocrystalline solar panel optimized for low-light harvesting-3300 mAh LiPo battery: up to 2 days active operation or 5 days standby without sunlight-Smart power management maximizes uptime and minimizes maintenance-Rugged, Road-Ready Design-Weatherproof ASA enclosure with aerodynamic contours-Rubber-coated neodymium magnets for scratch-safe mounting on any metal surface; no tools required-Standard SMA connector for optional external antennasPhysical Specifications-Dimensions: 360 mm × 180 mm × 20 mm-Weight: 600 g-Case material: ASA-MSRP: $229.99; Intro price: $219.99“I’m proud of how the Voyager balances power efficiency and durability,” explained Daniel Susca, VP Engineering at SpecFive. “We’ve integrated a high-sensitivity GNSS module and an SX1262 LoRa radio in a low-profile package that stays bolted to your vehicle via magnets. Even after days without sun, the battery backup keeps the node online so data packets keep relaying without interruption.”Applications & Target Users1. Public safety and first responders operating across rugged terrain2. Utilities and field-service crews in off-grid or hard-to-reach areas3. Outdoor enthusiasts, overlanders, and search & rescue teams4. Scientific and environmental researchers in remote locationsAvailability & PricingThe Voyager is available immediately through SpecFive’s online store and authorized distributors at an introductory price of $219.99 per unit. Optional accessories, including high-gain external antennas and vehicle-specific mounting brackets, will be offered starting Q3 2025. Volume pricing and turnkey deployment packages are available upon request.About SpecFiveSpecFive designs and manufactures rugged, subscription-free communication solutions for off-grid and remote environments. Leveraging Meshtastic LoRa mesh protocols and purpose-built hardware, SpecFive empowers public safety agencies, industrial operators, and outdoor teams to stay connected without reliance on cellular towers or satellite subscriptions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.