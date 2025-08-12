SpecFive Launches Nomad 2 All‑In‑One Off‑Grid Intelligence Hub

SpecFive Nomad 2 in Tactical Green, ready for off-grid mesh networking and SDR field operations.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpecFive LLC today announces the Nomad2 , a next-generation portable signals intelligence and wireless mesh communication hub. Nomad2 is built for rapid field deployment and rugged reliability and combines a full Linux workstation with LoRa mesh networking, real-time spectrum monitoring, and software-defined radio in a portable, self-contained unit.The combination of these capabilities in a single device means support for drone monitoring, mesh communication, AI-mesh integration, edge computer vision applications, and spectrum analysis and discovery, among many other use cases.The key features of the new device include-Choice of Raspberry Pi 4 or Raspberry Pi 5 running full Linux, with a 5 inch touchscreen and QWERTY keyboard.--Hot-swappable battery tray that holds three 18650 cells (3 × 2500 mAh) for 2-3 hours of runtime; includes US 110 V wall charger.-Rugged PETG housing available in gray, tactical green, or desert sand, designed for fast battery swaps and redeployment.-High-performance LoRa/GPS Hat with integrated GPS and temperature sensor, plus Qwiic I2C expansion and EEPROM for remote mesh management via meshtasticd or MQTT.-Built‑in SDR receiver for live RF monitoring, ADS‑B aircraft tracking, weather data capture, and spectrum analysis.-Multiple I/O options: USB 2.0, USB 3.0, Ethernet, Wi‑Fi, and Bluetooth, with full SSH access for headless or remote operation“Our goal was to completely rethink the mobile electronic signals workstation,” said Amir Husain , Founder and Chairman of SpecFive. “We wanted a single, mobile device that could take on comms, spectral analysis, response automation, security, and AI edge applications. A single, vehicle- and backpack-ready device that handles computing, mesh networking, and radio monitoring without extra gear.”“Every component had to pull double duty,” said Daniel Susca, VP of Engineering at SpecFive. “We built a power system that lets you swap batteries on the move, packed SDR support inside without adding bulk, and tuned our LoRa radio for maximum range and network resilience.”The Nomad2 is available immediately and ships in three configurations:Base: No SDR, no batteries, no SD cardReady: Batteries included, no SDRRecon: Batteries and SDR includedChoose between four compute options (Pi 4 4 GB, Pi 4 8 GB, Pi 5 4 GB, or Pi 5 8 GB). Prices start at $499.99 for the Base Pi 4 4 GB model. Order at www.specfive.com About SpecFiveSpecFive makes rugged, subscription-free mesh communication and tracking hardware for off-grid operations. Based in Austin, Texas, SpecFive helps public safety teams, industrial crews, and outdoor adventurers stay connected where it matters most.

