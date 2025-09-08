MOS Equipment Awarded Multi-Year Contract with U.S. Secret Service National Computer Forensic Institute

The Mission Darkness™ BlockBox Lab XL is a specialized forensic analysis enclosure designed to shield wireless signals, allowing investigators to securely handle and process mobile devices without risk of remote access, tampering or data loss. By incorporating the technology into its curriculum, NCFI is reinforcing best practices for securing digital evidence and advancing investigative capabilities nationwide. Mission Darkness™ is a leading provider of high-performance signal-blocking Faraday bags, evidence collection tools, and digital forensic solutions.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOS Equipment, a leader in advanced forensic evidence preservation solutions, announced today it has been awarded a five-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to supply its Mission Darkness™ BlockBox Lab XL solution to the U.S. Secret Service – National Computer Forensic Institute (NCFI). The multi-million-dollar award underscores the scale and strategic significance of the partnership.The NCFI, based in Hoover, Alabama, is a premier national training center that provides no-cost, advanced education for state and local law enforcement officers, prosecutors and judges. Courses focus on cybercrime investigations, network intrusion response and mobile and digital forensics. Graduates receive industry-standard tools, including the Mission Darkness™ BlockBox Lab XL, to put their training into practice at agencies across the country.“This award from the National Computer Forensic Institute affirms the role of Mission Darkness™ technology as a trusted standard for digital evidence handling,” explained Ryan Judy, CEO of MOS Equipment. “Our BlockBox Lab XL empowers investigators to extract, analyze and secure digital evidence with confidence, ensuring agencies nationwide are prepared to meet today’s most complex cyber challenges.”The Mission Darkness™ BlockBox Lab XL is a specialized forensic analysis enclosure designed to shield wireless signals, allowing investigators to securely handle and process mobile devices without risk of remote access, tampering or data loss. By incorporating the technology into its curriculum, NCFI is reinforcing best practices for securing digital evidence and advancing investigative capabilities nationwide.MOS Equipment’s selection for the NCFI training program means Mission Darkness™ tools like the BlockBox Lab XL will be standard issue for investigators nationwide. The integration supports consistent digital evidence handling and reinforces best practices across agencies responding to cybercrime.“Partnering with NCFI aligns directly with our mission to support the investigative community,” continued Judy. “We are proud that our solutions will be in the hands of thousands of professionals dedicated to combating cybercrime and protecting communities.”Beyond the BlockBox Lab XL, Mission Darkness™ continues to expand its suite of tools for digital forensics. The new Charge Preserve Evidence Bag, for example, allows devices to remain powered while safeguarding physical evidence, and it can be paired with the Charge & Shield Faraday Bag to block wireless signals during transport or storage. Together, these solutions ensure devices are preserved, protected and ready for analysis – reflecting the company’s commitment to providing practical tools for frontline investigators.The award highlights the growing demand for Mission Darkness™ solutions within the cybersecurity and digital forensics ecosystem and represents a milestone in the company’s long-standing commitment to advancing investigative technology.For more information on the Mission Darkness™ BlockBox Lab XL and other products, visit https://mosequipment.com About Mission Darkness™Mission Darkness™ is a leading provider of high-performance signal-blocking Faraday bags, evidence collection tools, and digital forensic solutions. Trusted by law enforcement, military, and security professionals worldwide, Mission Darkness™ products are designed to protect and preserve digital evidence in the field and beyond.

