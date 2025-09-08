From Camping to Home Backup, BLUETTI Brings New Energy Solutions to Canada – 5th Anniversary Power Week Kicks Off

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global clean energy solutions provider BLUETTI today announced the launch of its 𝟓𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 , running from September 5 to September 25. The campaign offers Canadian consumers special deals on BLUETTI’s most popular portable and home backup power stations—tailored to support both fall outdoor activities and winter storm preparedness.As the season shifts, Canadians embrace camping, RV travel, and outdoor exploration, while also bracing for potential power outages caused by storms and early snowfalls. BLUETTI’s portable power stations are designed to provide reliable electricity anytime, anywhere—powering devices and lighting during adventures and serving as dependable backups for essential home appliances such as refrigerators, heaters, and routers during emergencies.Featured Products During Power Week 𝐀𝐩𝐞𝐱 𝟑𝟎𝟎: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐢𝐧-𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐞 𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫With a 2,764.8Wh capacity, dual 120V/240V voltage, and 30A/50A outlets, the Apex 300 powers entire homes—from heating systems to sump pumps and power tools. Its 0ms UPS switchover ensures critical equipment like medical devices never lose power. Expandable up to 58kWh with additional batteries and solar-ready for full off-grid independence.Sale Price: C$1,999. Code Apex300PR saves an extra 10%.𝐀𝐩𝐞𝐱 𝟑𝟎𝟎 + 𝐁𝟑𝟎𝟎𝐊 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐞: 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢-𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫Perfect for rural homes, cabins, or small businesses, this bundle expands total capacity to 5,529.6Wh, providing days of uninterrupted backup for refrigerators, multiple rooms, or heavy-duty tools.Bundle Price: C$3,498 (Save C$2,500). Code Apex300PR saves an extra 10%.𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝟑𝟎 𝐕𝟐 – Ultra-portable at 9.48 lbs, equipped with safe LiFePO₄ batteries and fast charging. Ideal for short trips, picnics, or fishing.Sale Price: C$259 (Save C$140) until Sept 25.𝐀𝐂𝟐𝟎𝟎𝐋 – With 2,048Wh capacity and 2,400W output, it runs multiple high-powered devices simultaneously, including heaters, fridges, and tools. A reliable choice for Canadian winters.Sale Price: C$1,499 (Save C$800) until Sept 25. 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐕𝟐 – Combining 2,073.6Wh capacity with portability, it’s built for RV trips, off-grid work, and outdoor gatherings. Multiple output ports allow users to run fridges, projectors, and drones all at once.Sale Price: C$1,399 (Save C$1,100) until Sept 25.Driving Energy Freedom in Canada“Canada has a rich outdoor culture while also facing the challenge of power outages during long winters. With Power Week, BLUETTI is proud to deliver more green, safe, and quiet energy solutions to Canadian households and adventurers alike,” said a BLUETTI spokesperson.The BLUETTI 5th Anniversary Power Week promotion is now live, with exclusive offers available directly through the BLUETTI Canada official websiteAbout BLUETTIBLUETTI is a global leader in clean energy solutions, committed to delivering reliable power for homes, outdoor lifestyles, and emergency preparedness. Since its founding, BLUETTI has served millions of users worldwide with sustainable energy technologies. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, BLUETTI continues to expand its mission of empowering people everywhere with energy independence.

