The Mama’s Den Podcast Announces Live Show at City Winery Atlanta on November 3

Award-winning podcast brings an intimate, in-person experience that’s part talk show, part dinner party, and all sisterhood, sponsored by 4 Kira 4 Moms.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mama’s Den, the award-winning podcast known for its candid, powerful conversations around motherhood, womanhood, and identity, is taking its dynamic dialogue to the stage for a special live event on Monday, November 3, 2025, 8 p.m., at City Winery Atlanta.Hosted by a panel of real, relatable women who are redefining what it means to thrive in motherhood and beyond, The Mama’s Den Live will bring the podcast’s signature warmth, wit, and wisdom to a live audience. The evening will feature heart-filled discussion, interactive audience Q&A, and surprise special guests—all in an intimate setting designed to foster connection and community.Since its launch, The Mama’s Den has earned a loyal following for its raw storytelling, vulnerable insights, and refreshing take on life, parenting, relationships, and mental wellness. The podcast, produced by Black Love, has become a trusted space for listeners seeking both validation and inspiration—delivered with authenticity, humor, and heart. The Mama’s Den has also been honored by the Shorty Awards, The Gracies, and The Signal Awards.“We’ve always envisioned The Mama’s Den as more than a podcast—it’s a safe space, a sisterhood, and a mirror for so many women navigating life’s real moments,” say the podcast hosts. “This live show is a chance to bring that energy to the stage and connect directly with the community we’ve built.”Meet The Hosts● Codie Elaine Oliver – Co-creator and director of the hit Black Love docuseries, Codie is a filmmaker, producer, and mom of three. She brings thoughtful storytelling and emotional depth to conversations about love, motherhood, and identity.● Melanie Fiona – Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, wellness advocate, and mom of two, Melanie uses her platform to inspire women through self-love, healing, and conscious motherhood.● Ashley Chea – Entrepreneur, writer, and mother of four, Ashley brings a grounded and insightful perspective to conversations about motherhood, marriage, and personal growth. Known for her honesty and humor, she shares real-life experiences that resonate deeply with women balancing family, ambition, and self-discovery.Event DetailsCity Winery Atlanta (Ponce City Market – 650 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA)Monday, November 3, 2025Doors at 6:30 PM | Show at 8:00 PMTickets available now at this website : citywinery.com/atlanta/events/the-mamas-den-podcast-live-6vpkv0The Mama’s Den Live invites attendees to be part of a one-night-only experience where laughter meets healing and storytelling meets truth. Whether you’re a longtime listener or new to the podcast, this event offers a rare opportunity to witness the hosts in their full, unfiltered power—live and in person.# # #About the Sponsor: 4 Kira 4 MomsThis event is proudly sponsored by 4 Kira 4 Moms, a nonprofit organization founded by Charles Johnson IV to improve maternal health outcomes and eliminate preventable maternal deaths. Inspired by the loss of his wife, Kira Johnson, during childbirth, the organization advocates for maternal justice, policy reform, and accountability to ensure that Black women receive safe and respectful care before, during, and after childbirth. Learn more at 4Kira4Moms.com.About Black Love, Inc.The Mama’s Den is produced by The Black Love Company, the multimedia platform founded by Codie and Tommy Oliver to celebrate, amplify, and empower love in the Black community. Through hit series like Black Love (OWN), award-winning podcasts, live events, and digital storytelling, Black Love continues to create authentic, inspiring content that reflects the beauty, challenges, and triumphs of real Black lives. The Mama’s Den is available on all audio platforms and Black Love’s YouTube page.For press inquiries or interview requests, please contact:Channing T. Mooreassistant@blacklove.com(817) 602-4203

