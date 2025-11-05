4Kira4Moms Kicks Off '4Kira4Dads' Paternal Centers of Excellence with Something Special - The Dad Games

When fathers are informed, involved, and supported, outcomes for moms and babies improve dramatically. 4Kira4Dads gives men the tools, voice, and platform to lead the fight for family health equity.” — Charles Johnson, Founder of 4Kira4Moms and 4Kira4Dads

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join 4Kira4Moms on Saturday, November 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as we launch the Quarter 3 Launch of the 4Kira4Dads Paternal Centers of Excellence (PCOE) at the Atlanta Babypalooza Baby Expo, at the Gas South Convention Center, Exhibit Hall B. Join us for the Dad Games, an interactive skills competition where fathers can test their skills and connect with other dads in a fun and meaningful way.The 4Kira4Dads PCOE initiative recognizes that fathers are a critical part of the solution in improving maternal health outcomes. Through education, engagement, and community partnerships, PCOE programs empower men to become advocates for their partners, children, and communities — strengthening families and saving lives.“When fathers are informed, involved, and supported, outcomes for mothers and babies improve dramatically,” said Charles Johnson, Founder of 4Kira4Moms. “4Kira4Dads is about giving men the tools, voice, and platform to lead in the fight for family health equity.”The Atlanta Babypalooza Baby Expo — a premier event for expectant parents, new families, and caregivers — provides the perfect stage for this national expansion. The 4Kira4Dads PCOE booth will feature interactive activities for fathers, expert-led discussions on men’s health and family engagement, and resources for local partners and clinics to join the initiative.Attendees can expect:• On-site fatherhood engagement and family wellness resources• Information on how to become a 4Kira4Dads Partner Organization• Free giveaways, educational materials, and interactive dad sessions• Opportunities to connect with the 4Kira4Moms team and other advocatesThe 4Kira4Dads PCOE is a key part of 4Kira4Moms’ holistic strategy to create sustainable change through inclusive family engagement. With support from community and corporate partners, the 4Kira4Dads PCOE serves as a resource where fathers can access tools, training, and resources that promote active, informed, and compassionate fatherhood.“We’re excited to bring this movement to Atlanta, a city known for its strong sense of community and leadership in health equity,” said Gabrielle “Gabby” Albert, 4Kira4Moms Executive Director. “Together, we’re building a village that includes and uplifts fathers.”The event is free and open to the public. To learn more about the 4Kira4Dads Paternal Centers for Excellence, visit 4Kira4Moms.com, 4Kira4Dads.com, and follow @4Kira4Moms on social media. You can also register here

