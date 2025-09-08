Crumbl Adds A September Surprise With Their Secret Menu

Crumbl

A Flavor Adventure Awaits at Every Crumbl Location

We’ve baked in a little mystery where each store is handpicking its own dessert from our recipe catalog and giving customers even more variety than our rotating menu already offers.” — Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-Founder & Chief Branding Officer

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This September, Crumbl is inviting fans on a month-long flavor hunt with the debut of its Secret Menu, available every week beginning September 8. For the first time ever, each Crumbl store will choose its own dessert to feature as the 7th item on the menu, so no two locations may be the same.Each Secret Menu item is made from scratch in every Crumbl store, giving customers a taste of something fresh, original, and handpicked by their local Crumbl team. Embark on this delicious adventure by checking the Crumbl App’s Flavor Map and discover which secret desserts are baking nearby. Or hit the road for a sweet road trip with friends and family to try them all.Sawyer Hemsley, Crumb’s Co-Founder and Chief Branding Officer says, "We’ve baked in a little mystery where each store is handpicking its own dessert from our recipe catalog and giving customers even more variety than our rotating menu already offers."The Secret Menu runs all month long, with new surprise items introduced weekly. With each location offering a locally chosen flavor, customers will never know exactly what to expect.Don’t miss out! The adventure begins September 8 and continues every week throughout September.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com, on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

