Chip, Chip, Hooray! Sweet Savings on Crumbl’s Chocolate Chip 4-Pack

Crumbl

The Iconic Cookie that Started it all now in a Bundle Deal

By bringing the focus back to our original cookie and bundling it at a value price, we’re giving customers an easy way to enjoy the classic that started it all.” — Jason McGowan, Crumbl CEO

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forget pencils and notebooks, this back-to-school season is all about desserts. Crumbl is going back to its roots with the cookie that started it all: the iconic Chocolate Chip. Starting Monday, August 25, fans can score a 4-Pack of the OG for just $9.99 (US); $12.99 (CAD). This is a sweet deal that’s big on flavor, light on the wallet, and perfect for sharing (or not).This special offer is available exclusively for Chocolate Chip cookies, Crumbl’s most beloved and best-selling classic. Known for its golden edges, gooey center, and rich milk chocolate chips, the cookie has become a fan favorite since the brand’s beginning.“Chocolate Chip is where our story began, and this offer is our way of celebrating those roots,” said Jason McGowan Crumbl CEO and Co-Founder. “By bringing the focus back to our original cookie and bundling it at a value price, we’re giving customers an easy way to enjoy the classic that started it all.”The timing for this release couldn’t be better with the back to school season upon us. Surprise your child’s teacher with a box, pop one into a lunchbox for an extra-sweet moment, or bring them to an after-school hangout with friends. Parents, students, and teachers alike can all agree: a little chocolate chip goes a long way!The Chocolate Chip 4-Pack for $9.99 (US); $12.99 (CAD) will be available starting Monday, August 25 at all Crumbl locations. Customers can order in-store, through the Crumbl App for pickup or delivery.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.