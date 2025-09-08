Javier Palomarez, USHBC President and CEO, Announces Its Support of E.J. Antoni’s Nomination for BLS Commissioner

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) announces its endorsement of E.J. Antoni, Chief Economist for The Heritage Foundation, for Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).Currently the Chief Economist for The Heritage Foundation, Mr. Antoni possesses a doctoral degree in economics and a proven track record at some of the nation’s leading think tanks. His background and expertise in fiscal and monetary policy have prepared him to accurately model economic data and address issues within the BLS, such as consistent and drastic revisions to previously released data. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“I am proud to announce my support for President Donald J. Trump’s nomination of E.J. Antoni to serve as Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Accurate, transparent, and timely, quantitative labor statistics are essential to craft federal and state policies that spur economic growth and serve small businesses. Mr. Antoni brings both scholarly expertise and practical policy experience to the role of leading an agency that policymakers and entrepreneurs alike depend on. I trust that under Mr. Antoni’s leadership, BLS will modernize to produce trustworthy statistics that will influence sound economic policy under any administration.”The USHBC remains committed to engaging with any presidential administration to advance policies that unleash economic prosperity for all American small businesses.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

