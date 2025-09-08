JSOC IT Expands With New Office in New York City’s Central Park District

JSOC IT, Inc

Fast-growing Systems Integrator JSOC IT opens a New York office to scale delivery for fintech and regulated industries.

New York is the beating heart of fintech. Our expansion here means being closer to clients who demand secure, scalable, and efficient systems — and the best is yet to come.” — Sam Sawalhi, Founder & CEO, JSOC IT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JSOC IT, Inc., the Integrated Service Provider (ISP) and Systems Integrator built on the ethos “No Breaches, Only Bold Moves,” today announced the opening of its new office in New York City’s Central Park district (10151).The expansion marks a major milestone in JSOC IT’s growth journey. Since its founding in 2024, the company has quickly become the trusted partner for enterprises in fintech, financial services, and other highly regulated industries. By embedding with client teams, JSOC IT delivers tech stack audits, tool optimization, and seamless integrations that reduce costs, eliminate underutilized technologies, minimize key-man risk, and create resilient, audit-ready infrastructures.“This is about building proximity to the clients we serve,” said Sam Sawalhi, Founder & CEO of JSOC IT. “New York is the beating heart of finance and fintech, and being here allows us to sit shoulder-to-shoulder with leaders who demand secure, scalable, and efficient systems. We’ve proven our model — we integrate, optimize, and operationalize technology so businesses can focus on growth. The best is yet to come.”The New York office will also serve as a hub for JSOC IT’s rapidly expanding engineering and operations teams, including its SRE, DevSecOps, and DevOps leaders who have been central to stabilizing client platforms and delivering cost savings. This local presence will enable JSOC IT to accelerate response times, strengthen client partnerships, and expand its role as a strategic security and integration partner.The move comes as JSOC IT prepares to scale its proprietary POST-Security framework — a next-generation platform designed to provide predictive, user-focused cybersecurity insights across client environments. Together with its integrated service model, POST-Security positions JSOC IT to redefine how organizations in highly regulated sectors build secure, streamlined, and future-ready technology ecosystems.About JSOC ITFounded in 2024 and headquartered in Washington, DC, with a new office in New York City, JSOC IT is a Systems Integrator and Integrated Service Provider dedicated to helping enterprises optimize their technology stacks, eliminate waste, reduce risk, and achieve security without friction. Through its proprietary POST-Security framework, JSOC IT integrates infrastructure, automation, governance, and security into a single, high-touch model built for businesses that cannot afford breaches.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.