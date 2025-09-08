JSOC IT’s Integrated Model Redefines Security and Systems Integration for Regulated Industries

Sam Sawalhi

JSOC IT proves its integrated business model, driving client savings, visibility, and resilience in fintech and regulated industries.

We’ve proven that integrating deeply with our clients — rather than selling them another tool — is the path forward. And we’re just getting started.” — Sam Sawalhi, Founder & CEO, JSOC IT

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JSOC IT, Inc., an Integrated Service Provider (ISP) and Systems Integrator — not a traditional MSP or MSSP — today announced the proven success of its disruptive business model, operationalizing a vision that combines systems integration, Zero Trust security, and high-touch client engagement.Since its founding in 2024, JSOC IT has steadily gained momentum, replacing stalled vendors, consolidating client tools, and embedding itself directly into client operations. The result: optimized technology stacks, reduced costs, minimized risk, and improved compliance for fintech firms and highly regulated industries that cannot afford missteps.“Our growth story is proof that the model works,” said Sam Sawalhi, Founder & CEO of JSOC IT. “We’re not a vendor at arm’s length — we’re a partner embedded inside our clients’ environments. By recruiting the right leaders and engineers, we’ve built a team capable of eliminating waste, integrating systems, and reducing the ‘key man risk’ that plagues so many organizations. The outcome isn’t just security; it’s resilience and growth.”In the past year, JSOC IT’s model has consistently delivered:Significant cost savings by cutting unused or redundant software licenses.Optimized operations by integrating fragmented tools into unified, visible platforms.Reduced organizational risk by removing dependency on single points of failure.Audit-ready compliance for clients in fintech and regulated markets.Behind this success is a leadership philosophy that mirrors the Netflix-inspired “Keeper Test” culture Sawalhi carried into JSOC IT: only the best, most innovative people are recruited and empowered. This has resulted in an engineering-led culture where solutions are proactive, outcome-driven, and client-centered.As JSOC IT continues to scale, the company is poised for major growth in 2026. With its POST-Security framework — a next-generation platform delivering predictive, user-focused security insights — on the horizon, the company is cementing its role as a long-term partner for enterprises navigating complexity.“The best is yet to come,” added Sawalhi. “We’ve proven that integrating deeply with our clients — rather than selling them another tool — is the path forward. And we’re just getting started.”About JSOC ITFounded in 2024 and headquartered in Washington, DC, JSOC IT is an Integrated Service Provider and Systems Integrator helping enterprises in highly regulated industries optimize their technology stacks, eliminate waste, reduce risk, and achieve compliance without friction. Through its proprietary POST-Security framework, JSOC IT delivers integrated infrastructure, automation, and cybersecurity solutions that fuel business growth while ensuring resilience.

