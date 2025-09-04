JSOC IT Transforms Tech Stacks for Fintech and Regulated Industries, Cutting Costs and Boosting Security

JSOC IT, Inc

JSOC IT audits, optimizes, and integrates technology stacks — reducing waste, improving visibility, and strengthening compliance.

Our role is to audit, simplify, and integrate. The result is cost savings, compliance readiness, and a tech stack that drives growth.” — Sam Sawalhi

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JSOC IT, Inc., an Integrated Service Provider (ISP) and System Integrator — not a traditional MSP or MSSP — today announced new client success milestones in technology stack optimization and security integration.Unlike conventional providers that focus narrowly on monitoring or reactive security, JSOC IT embeds directly with client teams to audit existing tools, eliminate waste, integrate fragmented systems, and deliver managed, visible, and secure environments. This integrated approach has proven especially valuable for fintech companies and highly regulated industries where compliance, resilience, and efficiency are non-negotiable.“Our role is to audit, simplify, and integrate,” said Sam Sawalhi, Founder & CEO of JSOC IT. “Too many organizations are weighed down by stalled tools, unused licenses, and siloed systems. We bring them into a managed state — cutting costs, improving compliance readiness, and transforming technology stacks into engines of growth.”Through its work with financial services and fintech clients, JSOC IT has delivered measurable results:Reduced software spend by up to 30% through tool consolidation and license optimization.Integrated fragmented systems across cloud, security, and compliance platforms, improving operational efficiency.Stabilized mission-critical environments, ensuring high availability and audit-ready compliance postures.Delivered full visibility and monitoring to boards, regulators, and executive leadership.JSOC IT’s differentiation lies in its proprietary POST-Security framework , which unifies infrastructure, automation, compliance, and security into a proactive model tailored for businesses that cannot afford breaches or downtime. By moving beyond the traditional MSP/MSSP mold, JSOC IT is setting a new standard for how technology is managed in regulated sectors.About JSOC ITFounded in 2024 and headquartered in Washington, DC, JSOC IT is an Integrated Service Provider (ISP) and System Integrator dedicated to helping enterprises optimize their technology stacks, eliminate waste, and achieve security without friction. Through its proprietary POST-Security framework, JSOC IT delivers integrated infrastructure, automation, and compliance solutions for organizations in fintech, financial services, and other highly regulated industries

