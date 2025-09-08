Heather Marianna’s Annual Harvest Celebrity Event Celebrates Awards Season with Luxury Gifting and a Star-Studded Soirée

Heather Marianna Jacqueline Laurita, Peggy Tanous, Lynne Curtin On the red carpet with Kiss My Paws Rescue dogs

Heather Marianna’s Second Annual Harvest Celebrity Event Celebrates The Start of Awards Season with Luxury Gifting and a Star-Studded Soirée

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marianna Group’s second Annual Harvest Celebrity Gifting Suite will host an extraordinary celebration on September 11, 2025, at the Beverly Hills Marriott, honoring the excitement of awards season.

Spearheaded by renowned beauty entrepreneur and event producer Heather Marianna, the day brings together a distinguished group of celebrities, award nominees and presenters, industry influencers and media for an exclusive gifting experience unlike any other.

Past celebrities who have enjoyed Marianna’s events have included actress Blanca Blanco, Carlo Mendez (The Bay, Parks & Recreation), Gilles Marini (Sex and the City), John Salley (NBA), John Savage (Academy Award winner), King Moore (The Wild Robot, America’s Got Talent), Kym Whitley (Act Your Age), Maria Conchita Alonso, Martin Rodriguez (Griselda), Naomi Grossman (American Horror Story), celebrity DJ Paul Oakenfold, Sofia Milos (Gravesend/CSI:Miami), Real Housewives alums Gina Kirschenheiter, Jacqueline Laurita, to name only a few.

Guests will be greeted with a vibrant red carpet welcome, setting the tone for a day filled with luxury, discovery, and connection. The event will feature an impressive lineup of handpicked brands, immersive activations, and gourmet treats — all designed to showcase innovation, style, and the spirit of celebration in true Hollywood fashion.

“This year’s gifting suite is set to raise the bar with an exceptional mix of curated brands and unforgettable moments,” comments Marianna. “I’m thrilled to bring together such a dynamic community where style, innovation, and celebration come alive, making it a truly special kickoff to the awards season.”

The suite will feature more than 49 brands from the categories of beauty, health & wellness, fashion, home décor, food & beverage, technology, and much more.

Skincare is highlighted at the suite. La pièce de résistance, Lumara, the brand’s flagship Illuminate LED panel, the VISO, is the most advanced portable mask available bringing professional, spa-like results at home. Combine this with salmon DNA skincare by Contrini and Healing and Beauty Energy chakra healing spiritual skincare, Pixi cosmetic products that create a naturally radiant 'just had a good night's sleep' look, beauty tools by Hair by Ella Delilah, and lashes by Libra Lash & Gift Co., an array of self-care products by beaut.beautyco., and you’ll be all set. Las Vegas-based The Lafranchi Center will be gifting salmon DNA and NAD plus facial masks and offer discounts on procedures and treatments, while the new skincare line for teens by 14-year-old Precisely Me by Alexa Junae, the event's youngest sponsor, will also be featured at the event. Drenched, the most beautiful Pilates sanctuary in LA and OC will offer up Pilates classes and accessories.

Natural remedies are always a highlight of the Harvest Suite, with Nutritist’s Refluxtor for acid reflux, Aegis Formulas supplements, charged nutrition by frequense. and the unique Essense nose ring diffuser, a high-grade silicone ring infused with quality essential oils, taking aromatherapy to a new level. Also offered up will be hemp and cbd products by Gold Naturals, and MDC (My Daily Choice) and its brands Akashx and HempWorx. Heartwise Healing Solutions by Ted speaker and published author Annah Elizabeth will also be in attendance.

As always, Marianna features the inspirational works by some of today’s top authors, including Deborah Drummond’s MISSION ACCEPTED: 262 Women - Creatives, Ultrapreneurs & Media, and The Global Resilience Project, Stefani Seek’s Your Love Compass, Karen Goslin’s Yellow Paint: Learning to Live Again, along with other female empowered partners, including Sunshine Secret of OC podcast with Lisa Huscher, who will be gifting branded merchandise, The Women’s Channel, FamCinema, and Carole Register’s successuniquelyyours.com Stefanie Seek will also offer up dating coaching sessions for single celebrities, while Carole Register will be presenting hotel retreats to select celebrities to her boutique hotel Hosteria de la Colina in Chile.

Other items of note include Skanties, a returning brand whose anti-shapewear is a Tinseltown favorite, as well as inventive decorative knob covers by Knobēz to brighten up any room, and Dio Audio privacy-forward wi-fi speakers.

The suite would not be complete without celebratory food and drink. Brands featured at Harvest 2025 include 1.0.1. Ultra Premium Vodka, Dulce Vida Tequila, Gran Signori Wines from Italy, Empress 1908 Gin, and the new success potion, Divination 22 Vodka by medium Allison DuBois, Snazzy Beverages, a refreshing blend of lemonade, smooth iced tea, and real spirits, and CBD infused seltzers by Crossed. For non-alcoholic options, the suite will feature Hive2O non-alcoholic honey wine, Ophora Water, and Bare Essentials and Roots juices. Guests can enjoy their cocktails in the exclusive cigar and bourbon lounge hosted by Balboa Island Reserve Cigars and Lady on the Horse Bourbon Whiskey. Food items will include Yas Mean Salsa, handcrafted edible cookie dough and ice cream concoctions by DOH Creamery, and caffeinated cookies by Coo Coo Cookies. Additionally, an elaborate buffet will be provided by the hotel for guests to enjoy throughout the day.

Flowers for the event are provided by Flower Song Los Angeles, whose founder Chris curates some of the beautiful floral arrangements seen in many of your favorite TV shows sets, while KulturaPR International handles event publicity and promotion. @flowersongla

Gift bag items include luxury brands Ready Set Jet beauty batons, the latest sunglass styles from Velvet Eyewear, gift cards from new fashion concept The Style Den and Vegas Custom Gifts, the book No Ordinary Love by BB Gabriel, delicate bespoke Glass Veils™ by Details by oKsana, and Moonstone Rituals Candles.

Nevada-based Kiss My Paws Animal Rescue was an official charitable partner, as well as the Ever After Foundation, empowering individuals to achieve financial independence and curate their futures based on their individual goals.

Photos by Tshombe Sampson.

