Stephen Shaya, M.D., to Join Panel on Family Offices and Healthcare Investment at WHX Tech 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global healthcare thought leader Stephen Shaya, M.D., Managing Director of Akkad Holdings, will take the stage at WHX Tech to discuss how family offices are reshaping the future of healthcare investment. Dr. Shaya will join an esteemed panel of global leaders on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, from 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Asia/Dubai time). The session, titled “Beyond Capital: How Family Offices are Redefining Healthcare Investment,” will explore the unique role family offices play in shaping the future of healthcare innovation.Unlike traditional venture capital firms, family offices bring patient capital, expansive global networks, and a relationship-driven approach to healthcare investment. The panel will provide insights into what family offices seek in founders, how they add value beyond funding, and the common mistakes startups make when engaging with them.Dr. Shaya will be joined by a distinguished group of speakers:Ida Beerhalter, Investor & Co-CEO, IOME Family OfficeSameer Mehta, Chairperson, Board of Directors, Dr. Mehta Hospitals & Atlas Family OfficePilar Fernandez Hermida, Founder, i-ExpandChristopher Aw, Principal, Pandan InvestmentsEesha Khader, Associate Director, Investments, AKG Family Office“Family offices are uniquely positioned to advance healthcare innovation by combining long-term investment horizons with a focus on relationships and impact,” said Stephen Shaya, M.D., Managing Director of Akkad Holdings. “At WHX Tech, I look forward to sharing how this approach can help founders build transformative healthcare solutions that last for generations.”WHX Tech is a premier global gathering at the crossroads of digital healthcare innovation and real-world impact. Organized by the team behind WHX Dubai (historically known as Arab Health) and delivered in partnership with HIMSS, this inaugural event runs from September 8–10, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.###About Akkad HoldingsAkkad Holdings is the family office of Stephen Shaya, M.D., overseeing a diverse portfolio of businesses within the medical sector. From managed care contracts to telehealth services, Akkad is committed to advancing healthcare solutions that address the needs of patients and providers alike. By fostering innovation and collaboration, Akkad Holdings strives to be at the forefront of healthcare evolution, championing the cause of equitable access to quality medical care for all.

