IADA Members to Showcase Preowned Business Aircraft Market Leadership at 2025 NBAA-BACE
NBAA-BACE offers an ideal opportunity for our members to share market insights, demonstrate their expertise, and facilitate informed buying and selling decisions.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) are gearing up to make a significant impact at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), scheduled for Oct. 14–16, 2025, in Las Vegas. A total of 82 IADA dealers, OEM members, and Products and Services Member companies are scheduled to participate.
— Lou Seno, Executive Director of IADA
At the IADA Booth # 2777, 43 members, including Accredited Dealers, OEMs, and Verified Products and Services companies, will be prominently represented. Additionally, 12 IADA dealers and OEM members, along with 27 Products and Services companies, will have their own exhibits or feature static aircraft displays at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Henderson Executive Airport.
“Our IADA members continue to lead the business aircraft resale market, accounting for over half of all transactions,” said Lou Seno, Executive Director of IADA. “NBAA-BACE offers an ideal opportunity for our members to share market insights, demonstrate their expertise, and facilitate informed buying and selling decisions.”
IADA's online marketplace, AircraftExchange, currently features more than 680 business aircraft listed exclusively by IADA dealers. IADA-Accredited Dealers and Certified Brokers have exclusive access to the member-only Broker Portal and global network, enabling seamless collaboration and deal acceleration. Every listing is verified by IADA, ensuring there are no phantom aircraft, duplicates, or unavailable inventory that wastes buyers' time. This member exclusive global network and verification system enables IADA-Accredited Dealers to execute aircraft transactions 19% faster than other dealers on average.
NBAA-BACE Finder for IADA Member Companies
For the full list of IADA member participants at NBAA-BACE 2025, visit https://iada.aero/2025-NBAA-BACE-Conference. An interactive floor plan is also available at 2025 NBAA-BACE | Floor Plan.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA sets the global standard for business aircraft transactions, uniting Accredited Dealers, Certified Brokers, OEMs, and trusted products and services members. IADA is a worldwide network across 100+ countries, committed to integrity, efficiency, and transparency in the marketplace. IADA stands on a foundation of values that shape every interaction: Do What’s Right – Uphold an unwavering commitment to the IADA Code of Ethics. Put Clients First – Ensure honesty, transparency, and trusted guidance to protect owner interests. Elevate Each Other – Cultivate collaboration, mutual respect, and shared expertise among peers. Raise the Bar – Promote professional integrity through best practices and continuous improvement. Set the Standard – IADA is uniquely recognized as the world’s only accredited and certified network of aircraft dealers and brokers. For more info, go to International Aircraft Dealers Association | IADA.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.