Dr. Bomi Joseph Proposes a Measurable, Science-Based Definition of 'Health'

New definition challenges the WHO standard, and defines how health can be measured as the body’s ability to detect, respond, and recover from stressors.

Doctors know a lot about disease, but very little about health. My definition measures the body’s real-world resilience: how fast and forcefully it responds to challenges and how quickly it recovers.” — Dr. Bomi Joseph

SOUTH KENSINGTON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over 75 years, the world has relied on the World Health Organization’s definition of health as “a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” But according to health and longevity expert Dr. Bomi Joseph , that definition is vague, unscientific, and impossible to measure.Today, Dr. Joseph proposes a bold new definition:“Health is the body’s ability to detect, respond, and recover rapidly from stressors—biological, chemical, or physical.”Unlike the WHO’s statement, Dr. Joseph’s definition is grounded in measurable biology and evolution. It reflects decades of clinical observation and research into immune responsiveness, metabolic performance, tissue resilience, and oxygen flow.Full details of his proposed definition can be found on his official website:🔗 Blog article: What Is Health? A New Definition “Doctors know a lot about disease, but very little about health,” said Dr. Joseph. “If we cannot define health in measurable terms, how can we improve it? My definition reflects the body’s real-world resilience: how fast and forcefully it responds to challenges and how quickly it recovers.”From Rabbit Albumin to AI-Powered Health MeasurementDr. Joseph’s work began in 1984 at the Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence Research (LAIR) at The Ohio State University. It then progressed to a series of small conferences on “ Measuring Antigen-Specific Immune Responses” (MASIR) , where volunteers were exposed to benign foreign protein (rabbit serum albumin) and their immune responses were measured. The results were startling:Healthy individual's maximum response was less than 3 days, when the simulated invaders were less than 2.100.Average individual's maximum response was 5 days, with 530,000 simulated invaders.Unhealthy individuals needed 10 days, only reacting when faced with 230 million simulated invaders.This discovery formed the foundation of the Deep HealthDevice, a patented system that non-invasively measures tissue dynamics, immune responsiveness, oxygen diffusion, metabolic turnover, and neuromuscular stability. Using advanced sensors and AI, the Deep HealthDevice provides individuals with a quantifiable Deep Health Score, placing them on the “Wellness–Disease Risk” spectrum.Why It MattersDr. Joseph emphasizes that the ability to measure health—not just diagnose disease—is essential for preventive medicine, resilience, and longevity.“Healthy people rarely fall sick, not because of luck, but because their bodies are biologically primed to detect, respond, and recover quickly from stressors,” he explains. “With today’s technology, we can see health in the data.”About Dr. Bomi JosephDr. Bomi Joseph is an internationally recognized authority on health, resilience, and longevity. He is the inventor of the Deep HealthDevice, which is currently used to measure, monitor, and track the health of over 180 million people in Asia. He is also the author of Unfettered and publishes the Journal of Medical Phyto News.

Dr. Bomi Joseph explains why the rabbit serum albumin antigen challenge became the foundation for his New Definition of Health.

