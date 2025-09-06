Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Harford County

September 6, 2025

(FALLSTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Friday night in Harford County.

The deceased pedestrian is identified as Luis Guzman Hernandez, 39, of Fallston, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by Harford County emergency medical services personnel. The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee remained on the scene.

At 8:15 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of US Route 1 (Belair Road), north of Maryland Route 152 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation indicates, the pedestrian, later identified as Hernandez, was attempting to cross Route 1 when he was struck by the Jeep. No charges are being filed at this time.

Route 1 was closed for approximately three hours for the crash investigation. Assistance on scene was provided by personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The crash investigation is active and ongoing.

