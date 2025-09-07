Veterans Cybersecurity Group Expands CMMC SkillBridge Program to Address Critical Assessor Shortage

SkillBridge Cybersecurity Program Veterans Cybersecurity Group

VCSG is actively seeking to partner with other DoD-approved SkillBridge providers who wish to offer a CMMC career track to their service members.

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterans Cybersecurity Group Inc. (VCSG), a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Authorized Training Provider (ATP), today announced a major expansion of its successful DoD SkillBridge program. VCSG is now teaming with other approved SkillBridge providers to train, certify, and place transitioning service members into the cybersecurity workforce, directly addressing the nationwide shortage of CMMC Certified Assessors (CCA).The CMMC framework is a critical DoD initiative to protect the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) from cyber threats. However, its implementation has been hampered by a significant shortfall of qualified assessors needed to conduct mandatory audits. A major bottleneck in qualifying new assessors is the lengthy 10–12-month security clearance process required for individuals to handle controlled unclassified information (CUI).VCSG’s innovative model bypasses this delay by focusing on a uniquely qualified talent pool: transitioning U.S. military service members. Through partnerships with other SkillBridge organizations that may not be CMMC Licensed Training Providers, VCSG delivers the specialized CMMC curriculum to service members who already hold active DoD security clearances .A pilot program has already proven the model's powerful impact. The initial partner provided 18 enlisted transitioning service members into the CMMC training track. To date, 10 have successfully passed their exams to become certified CCAs, and the remaining have achieved CMMC Certified Professional (CCP) status and are now preparing for their CCA certification.“Our program creates a direct pipeline of cleared, certified, and ready-to-work cybersecurity professionals for the Defense Industrial Base,” said VCSG President Paul Gozaloff. “Because these service members already hold active DoD clearances, they become immediately qualified to perform CMMC Level 2 assessments the moment they pass their CCA exam. This eliminates the 10-12 month waiting period that hobbles the civilian pipeline and provides immediate value to defense contractors.”By collaborating with other SkillBridge providers, VCSG can scale this solution, offering its world-class CMMC training to a broader cohort of service members while partner organizations manage other aspects of the internship and transition process. This force-multiplying approach provides a win-win for all stakeholders:For more informationExisting DoD authorized SkillBridge Providers seeking to add the CMMC Certification Training to their program with high-value certifications and a clear career path.Transitioning Service Members seeking CMMC Certification in the last 90-120 days of their enlistment CMMC C3PAOs looking to contract or sponsor cleared service members for training, enabling early entry into the growing pipeline of cleared CMMC Certified Assessors (CCA).About Veterans Cybersecurity Group Inc. (VCSG):Veterans Cybersecurity Group Inc. is a CMMC Authorized Training Provider (ATP) dedicated to empowering military veterans with the skills and certifications needed to succeed in the cybersecurity industry. VCSG focuses on providing elite training and career placement, leveraging the unique discipline, experience, and security clearances of the U.S. military community to protect the nation's critical infrastructure and Defense Industrial Base.

