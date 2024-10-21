Veterans Cybersecurity Group Launches NO COST CMMC Services for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses

Veterans Cybersecurity Group SkillBridge Cybersecurity Program

VCSG is offering NO COST CMMC Assessments for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses, and creating cybersecurity career opportunities for veterans

VCSG's Program is a “Win-Win” benefiting both Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business’s seeking certification and Transitioning Active Duty US Service Members entering the Cybersecurity Workforce” — Paul Gozaloff

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterans Cybersecurity Group offers CMMC Services to SDVOSB ’sVeterans Cybersecurity Group Inc. ( VCSG ) has developed an innovative program that combines multiple Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity initiatives to provide Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) consulting services to Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs). This program leverages the skills of transitioning active-duty service members and experienced veterans to assist SDVOSBs in achieving CMMC Level 2 certification.Veterans Helping Veterans with CMMC CertificationSimply put Veterans Cybersecurity Group, a CMMC Licensed Training Provider, is training Active-Duty Service members as CMMC Certified Professionals to offer CMMC compliance consulting at no cost to the Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Company,DoD SkillBridge IntegrationVCSG utilizes the DoD-approved CMMC SkillBridge program to recruit and train transitioning active-duty service members. These individuals are prepared to become CMMC Certified Professionals (CCPs) upon completion of their training.Mentorship and ExpertiseOnce certified, the CCPs are mentored by VCSG's CMMC Certified Instructors and Lead Assessors. This mentorship ensures that the newly certified professionals can effectively provide the necessary services for SDVOSBs to meet their mandatory CMMC Level 2 requirements."Veterans Helping Veterans" ApproachThe program implements a straightforward concept of veterans supporting fellow veterans. This approach leverages the unique understanding and experiences of those who have served in the military to assist SDVOSBs in navigating the complex landscape of cybersecurity compliance.Program Participants1. Experienced Federal Cybersecurity Veterans: VCSG, as an SDVOSB, brings together seasoned US Veteran Cybersecurity Professionals to train and mentor program participants.2. Transitioning Active-Duty Service Members: These individuals are trained to conduct pre-assessments, gap analyses, and implement Plans of Action and Milestones (POAMs) for CMMC Level 2 certification.3. Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses: These are the primary beneficiaries of the program, seeking to achieve CMMC Level 2 certification.SDVOSB’s interested in leveraging this NO CostConsulting can sign up at https://training.veteranscybersecurity.com/course/cmmc-sdvosb

