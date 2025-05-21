Veterans Helping Veterans Initiative: Affordable CMMC Compliance for SDVOSBs

Veterans Cybersecurity Group

PreVeil Inc. and Veterans Cybersecurity Group Launch “Veterans Helping Veterans” Initiative at CEIC-West

PreVeil and Veterans Cybersecurity Group urge all CMMC Ecosystem members to embrace the "Veterans Helping Veterans" ethos by making CMMC compliance affordable and accessible for SDVOSBs.” — Paul Gozaloff

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the CEIC-West Conference, PreVeil and Veterans Cybersecurity Group (VCSG) unveiled a groundbreaking partnership aimed at reducing the prohibitive costs of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs). The initiative redefines D.E.I. as Determined Through Education & Initiative, focusing on actionable support over handouts to empower SDVOSBs in Department of Defense (DoD) contracting.The Problem: Cost BarriersSince CMMC's introduction, small businesses, especially SDVOSBs, have struggled with compliance costs. While NIST SP 800-171 has mandated DoD contractors handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) since December 31, 2017, CMMC's structure has amplified expenses. Compliance requires third-party validation by Certified Third-Party aAssessor Organizations (C3PAOs), often costing $30,000–$50,000, a significant burden for businesses with fewer than five employees. The privatized funding model, without federal investment, has disproportionately affected small businesses.The Solution: Veteran-Centric ModelThe Veterans Helping Veterans Initiative addresses this inequity by offering:• Subsidized CMMC Compliance: Affordable solutions tailored for SDVOSBs with fewer than five users.• Advocacy for Fair Pricing: A public call for C3PAOs to adopt sliding-scale fees for veteran-owned businesses.• New D.E.I. Framework: Determined Through Education & Initiative, a veteran-led empowerment model prioritizing mutual advancement.D.E.I. – Determined Through Education & Initiative DefinitionA veteran-led framework where Service-Disabled Veterans leverage Determination, Education, and Initiative to drive entrepreneurial success. Recognizing that SDVOSBs have already paid the price of inclusion through service, this model fosters collaboration under the ethos of Veterans Helping Veterans.Pledge: “We band together as a brotherhood/sisterhood of earned trust, ensuring SDVOSBs receive the best value, advocacy, and shared growth opportunities—because no one fights harder for veterans than veterans themselves.”Call to Action“The CMMC program was born in the first Trump Administration and will be implemented at no cost to taxpayers in the Second Trump Administration,” said Paul Gozaloff, VCSG's Managing Consultant. “However, its success hinges on ensuring those who served can afford to participate.” The initiative challenges the CMMC ecosystem to align with its principles:• C3PAOs: Adopt sliding-scale assessment fees for SDVOSBs.• Veteran Contractors: Join the program to access subsidized compliance tools and mentorship.• Policy Leaders: Address funding gaps to prevent exclusion of small businesses.How to ParticipateSDVOSBs and CMMC ecosystem partners (C3PAOs, assessors, trainers) are invited to join the movement:• Veteran Contractors: Email Paul@VeteransCybersecurity.com for eligibility details.• CMMC Professionals: Visit PreVeil.com/CMMC-Initiative to pledge support.About PreVeilPreVeil provides end-to-end encrypted email and file sharing trusted by thousands of defense contractors to achieve CMMC, NIST, and ITAR compliance. The proven solution has been successfully used in dozens of CMMC assessments at a fraction of the cost of legacy alternatives.About Veterans Cybersecurity Group (VCSG)VCSG is a veteran-owned leader in cybersecurity advocacy, VCSG empowers SDVOSBs through training, mentorship, and federal contracting support. VCSG is a CMMC Licensed Training Provider (LTP) and a ISC2 Official Training Partner.Media Contact:Paul Gozaloff, MSCIA, CISSPManaging ConsultantVeterans Cybersecurity GroupPaul@VeteransCybersecurity.com(754) 423-7352

