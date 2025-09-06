St. Albans Barracks // Violation of Relief From Abuse in Franklin
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2006440
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Weed
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/04/25 @ 1830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road, Franklin VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: David T. Johnson
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, VSP St. Albans was contacted by the protected party of a Final Relief from Abuse Order who reported that the defendant in the order, David T. Johnson, had violated the order. Following investigation, it was determined that Johnson had violated the order. On 09/05/25 he was issued a citation to appear at Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Sept 8 at 1300 hours.
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
