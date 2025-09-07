Submit Release
Sparkling Books announce two more e-book price reductions

Petronella and the Janjilons, by Cheryl Bentley

Petronella and the Janjilons

Featherbones by Thomas Brown

Featherbones

Petronella and the Janjilons (for children) and Featherbones (new adult/urban fiction) now reduced to 99 US cents worldwide

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkling Books continues its policy of making favourite titles widely available with 99 US cent e-book pricing worldwide *.

Petronella and the Janjilons by Cheryl Bentley is an adventure mystery for children aged 8 to 12 according to reading ability. It's a story of evil overcome by teamwork.

Featherbones is an ethereal love song to a city by the sea, written in “beautiful prose” by Thomas Brown.

Reviews for both titles are at sparklingbooks.com

Both books are available from all global e-book stores and many regional stores.

* All e-books published by Sparkling Books are free in Ukraine, but unavailable in Russia

