Electoral Affairs Commission reviews mock-up polling station arrangements

MACAU, September 6 - A mock-up polling station at Tap Seac Pavilion features optimised arrangements designed to bolster public engagement in the upcoming Legislative Assembly Election, in order to encourage voters to cast their ballot on election day, i.e., 14 September, and to enhance civic education among young people.

The Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election, Mr Seng Ioi Man, today made the comments to reporters, after reviewing the arrangements for the mock-up polling station at Tap Seac Pavilion. Today was the first day the mock-up polling station was open to the public.

The Electoral Affairs Commission has set up two mock-up polling stations, respectively at Tap Seac Pavilion and the Macao Forum building. They will be open to the public between 9am and 6pm for seven consecutive days, i.e., from 6 to 12 September, including the weekend.

Mr Seng urged voters to visit the mock-up facilities to familiarise themselves with voting procedures and proper ballot-marking techniques.

He noted that, compared with previous elections, the number and period of operation of the mock-up stations had increased, with the aim of attracting greater public participation. Both mock-up stations replicate the layout of actual polling stations: the facilities aim to meet voter expectation and ensure a smooth voter flow, in order to improve overall efficiency and voter experience.

Mr Seng emphasised that practicing correct voting procedures at mock-up voting stations could help voters better understand how to mark their ballot correctly on election day, ensuring valid ballot submission. He reminded voters to put a single “check” mark (“✓”) – using only the official chop provided at polling stations – in the blue square corresponding to their preferred candidate list. Enhanced ballot design features for the upcoming election include increased spacing between candidate list squares and the addition of horizontal dividers, in order to reduce the likelihood of voter error.

After ending operations on 12 September, both mock-up stations will be converted into actual polling venues. Mr Seng said that the setup of voting stations at venues other than schools should be completed by 11 September; setup at school venues would commence after classes finish on 12 September, with completion targeted for 13 September, in time for staff rehearsals.

With the campaign period now in its eighth day, Mr Seng said compliance so far with electoral rules among candidates had been satisfactory. He urged continued active campaigning by candidate lists in order to help voters make informed decisions.

Speaking in the same occasion, the Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Mr Kung Chi Meng, said a number of civic education initiatives related to the Legislative Assembly Election had been organised, including production of educational materials and official videos, as well as guided visits for more than 2,600 students and young people to the mock-up voting stations. He encouraged eligible teaching staff and young people to fulfil their civic duty by voting.

Responding to media inquiries about the Chief Executive’s letter to civil servants regarding voting in the upcoming Legislative Assembly Election, Mr Seng noted that, under Article 95 of the Legislative Assembly Election Law, voting is a civic right and a duty, including for civil servants. The Government has instructed public departments to offer convenience to on-duty staff so they can cast their vote on election day. According to the relevant legal framework for public service, civil servants who are unable to vote for certain reasons will not face any disciplinary measures. The Electoral Affairs Commission called on all voters, including civil servants, to take part in the 14 September election.