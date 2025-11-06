Macao Polytechnic University Achieves Record High in QS Asia University Rankings

MACAU, November 6 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) has reached a significant milestone in the 2026 QS Asia University Rankings, announced by the globally renowned higher education research organisation QS (Quacquarelli Symonds). MPU has risen significantly to 402nd place in the rankings, a remarkable improvement of approximately 50 positions from the previous year, reflecting the University’s increasing impact within the global academic landscape.

Rector Marcus Im remarked, “This outstanding result is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students. It is truly inspiring to witness MPU’s ascent in international rankings.” He highlighted the University’s commitment to enhancing the internationalisation of higher education in Macao by capitalising on its unique role as a “Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries”. This strategic focus on partnerships with Portuguese-speaking countries is integral to MPU’s mission of cultivating professionals with a global outlook, thereby contributing to the development of a talent hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Emphasising a philosophy of pursuing excellence, MPU prioritises high-quality teaching and research, which has led to a notable increase in its regional and international recognition. This year marks the University’s debut in the QS World University Rankings, following last year’s accolades, which included the 5-Star QS ratings for overall excellence and the QS Global Engagement Performance Improvement Award. MPU has also been shortlisted for the QS Reimagine Education Awards for two consecutive years, reaffirming the quality of its educational offerings on an international scale.

MPU is committed to deepening its global higher education collaborations, with a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary research and innovation. Recent initiatives include the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence Joint Laboratory for Healthy Longevity in partnership with the University of Coimbra in Portugal, as well as the formation of the MPU-UCP Joint Research Laboratory for Cognition, Language, and Neuroscience in collaboration with the Catholic University of Portugal (UCP). These partnerships leverage MPU’s strengths in fields such as artificial intelligence and language sciences, fostering interdisciplinary research collaboration and nurturing talent to support sustainable societal development. In addition, MPU is actively advancing the development of the Macao-Hengqin international education (university) town, contributing to talent cultivation, scientific research, and social service in the Greater Bay Area.

The QS World University Rankings is an authoritative global ranking that evaluates universities based on various key indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, graduate outcomes, research publications, and international networks. The 2026 QS Asia University Rankings analysed higher education institutions across 25 countries and regions in Asia, with 1,500 universities successfully making the list.