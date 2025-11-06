Submit Release
Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "72nd Macao Grand Prix"

MACAU, November 6 - To celebrate the 72nd Macao Grand Prix, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Lisboa Bend Stand (ticket control area) and the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office from 15th to 16th November 2025, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “72nd Macao Grand Prix”. Opening hours are as follows:

15/11

Lisboa Bend Stand (ticket control area)

10:00 - 17:00

 

Philatelic Shop of General Post Office

10:00 - 17:00

16/11

Lisboa Bend Stand (ticket control area)

10:00 - 17:00

 

Philatelic Shop of General Post Office

10:00 - 15:00

Two designs of commemorative envelopes priced at MOP5.00 each and various philatelic products of Macao will be available for sale. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!

