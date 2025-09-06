CE garners insights into high-tech industries at Beijing’s Zhongguancun Science Park

MACAU, September 6 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today conducted an inspection tour of Zhongguancun Science Park in Beijing to learn more about the development of new-generation information technology industries, with the aim of strengthening future exchanges and cooperation between Macao and Beijing.

Earlier this year, in April and August, Mr Sam visited facilities linked to high-tech industries in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Yangtze River Delta region, respectively. During the visit to Beijing, the delegation of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government toured Zhongguancun Science Park’s industry-academia-research exhibition hall, where officials were briefed on the park’s history, future planning, and competitive advantages in the development of new-generation computer technologies.

The delegation also visited three high-tech enterprises based in the park, specialising in the development of computer technologies, software production, technical services, and the manufacture of supercomputers and servers.

Mr Sam stated that Macao was intensifying efforts to develop its high-tech industry sector, which required greater coordination in the areas of science and technology, human resources, and interconnection between industries. By deepening complementary cooperation with the mainland in the technological innovation sector, Macao could accelerate its appropriate economic diversification, he said.

Zhongguancun Science Park, as a national demonstration zone for innovation in the field of high technology, has been successful in fostering high-end specialisation in information technology by leveraging Beijing’s robust research capabilities and innovation resources. Such experience could provide valuable insights for Macao, particularly regarding the planning of the proposed Macao technology research industrial park, said Mr Sam.

The Chief Executive said he hoped for deeper collaboration between Beijing and Macao in innovation and technology across government, industry, and academia, particularly in the areas of industrial interconnection, joint business development, joint research, and smart city development. Such cooperation would harness complementary strengths to elevate high-tech sectors in both cities, he added.

Other members of the MSAR Government delegation included: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man.

The delegation today concluded a five-day visit to Beijing and returned to Macao.

The MSAR Government has initiated a series of studies to advance Macao’s high-tech industries. Building on the insights gathered, efforts will now focus on planning for the technology research industrial park, leveraging Macao’s unique strengths.