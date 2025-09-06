Voice Actor David Kaye Joins ToonFusion Pittsburgh at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

David Kaye will be at ToonFusion Pittsburgh, PA 2025 from September 6-7, 2025!

Meet the voice behind Optimus Prime, Megatron, Sesshomaru, and more at ToonFusion Pittsburgh, September 6–7, 2025.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ToonFusion is thrilled to announce that renowned voice actor David Kaye will appear at ToonFusion Pittsburgh 2025, taking place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center – Hall A on September 6–7, 2025.Kaye is famously the only performer in the Transformers franchise to voice both the heroic Optimus Prime and the villainous Megatron, showcasing his incredible versatility. His voice credits also include fan favorites such as Clank from Ratchet & Clank, Sesshomaru from Inuyasha, Cell from Dragon Ball Z, and Treize Khushrenada from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing.Beyond anime and gaming, Kaye has also portrayed Vandal Savage in Young Justice, Cringer/Battle Cat in Netflix’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Vision in LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition, and Arishem in Marvel Studios’ Eternals. Fans of Pokémon Horizons: The Series will recognize him as the voice of Gibeon, the narrator, and additional roles, while his earlier work includes the beloved English dub of Ranma ½.Attendees will have the chance to meet David Kaye for autographs, photo ops, and exclusive panels, where he’ll share stories from his extraordinary career across animation, anime, video games, and film.For more on David Kaye and his work, visit www.davidkaye.com Event Details:David L. Lawrence Convention Center – Hall A | Pittsburgh, PASeptember 6–7, 2025About ToonFusionToonFusion Pittsburgh is the region’s premier convention dedicated to animation, anime, voice acting, gaming, and comics. Featuring top-tier guests, panels, exhibitors, and interactive experiences, ToonFusion brings fans together to celebrate the art and creativity of the animation world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.