Professor CC Chan Joins RadiansPlus Technologies as Principal Advisor

Professor CC Chan, the Father of Electric Vehicles in Asia, has joined RadiansPlus as Principal Advisor

Global EV Pioneer Professor CC Chan Joins Hong Kong's RadiansPlus to Accelerate Grid-Friendly Charging Innovation

To accelerate EV deployment, we must embrace technologies that integrate vehicles, energy systems, and digital platforms.” — Professor CC Chan

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadiansPlus Technologies is honored to announce that Professor CC Chan , globally recognized as the Father of Electric Vehicles in Asia, has joined the company as Principal Advisor.Professor Chan ( https://www.gbaaa.org.hk/en-us/article/37 ) is a pioneering figure in electric mobility and sustainability, with decades of leadership in research, policy, and innovation. As Chair Professor at the University of Hong Kong’s Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering and Co-Director of the Research Centre for Electric Vehicles, his contributions have shaped the development of clean transportation across Asia and beyond.“To accelerate EV deployment, we must embrace technologies that integrate vehicles, energy systems, and digital platforms.”— Professor CC Chan“Professor Chan’s visionary leadership in electric mobility has inspired generations of innovators. His decision to join RadiansPlus as Principal Advisor is a tremendous honor and a powerful endorsement of our mission to build smarter, cleaner cities through integrated energy solutions.”— Mr. Geoffrey Chan, Co-Founder & Technical Director, RadiansPlus TechnologiesProfessor CC Chan’s appointment marks a major milestone for RadiansPlus, whose patented Power System Neutral – Dynamic Load Management (PSN-DLM) platform enables scalable EV and PV charging without grid upgrades. Professor Chan’s guidance will accelerate the company’s mission to deliver inclusive, carbon-efficient infrastructure for tomorrow’s cities.For more information, visit www.radiansplus.com or contact info@radiansplus.com.

