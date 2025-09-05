Senate Bill 991 Printer's Number 1142
PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - under the Federal Water Pollution Control Act (62 Stat. 1155, 33
U.S.C. § 1251 et seq.).
"Power generation facility." A plant, equipment or system,
whether located on a single site or across multiple contiguous
parcels, that is designed and operated for the purpose of
producing electricity from a fuel or energy source, including
coal, natural gas, petroleum, nuclear, solar, wind,
hydroelectric, geothermal, biomass, waste-to-energy or any other
alternative resource, for delivery into the electric
distribution system or regional transmission system or for on-
site consumption.
"State agency." An office, department, authority, board or
commission of the executive branch.
Section 3. Preapproved sites.
(a) Duty to select sites.--Not later than 90 days after the
effective date of this subsection, the department shall
establish a list of at least 15 sites that the department, in
consultation with the Governor's Office and any other relevant
State agency, finds appropriate for locating data centers in
this Commonwealth. At least five of those sites selected shall
be located on sites that are power generation facilities that
are decommissioned or are scheduled to be decommissioned in the
next two years.
(b) Public posting.--The department shall post the list
established under subsection (a) on the department's publicly
accessible Internet website.
(c) Funding.--The Department of Community and Economic
Development shall provide funding to the department from the
Pennsylvania Strategic Investments To Enhance Sites, or PA
SITES, Program.
20250SB0991PN1142 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.