Senate Bill 991 Printer's Number 1142

PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - under the Federal Water Pollution Control Act (62 Stat. 1155, 33

U.S.C. § 1251 et seq.).

"Power generation facility." A plant, equipment or system,

whether located on a single site or across multiple contiguous

parcels, that is designed and operated for the purpose of

producing electricity from a fuel or energy source, including

coal, natural gas, petroleum, nuclear, solar, wind,

hydroelectric, geothermal, biomass, waste-to-energy or any other

alternative resource, for delivery into the electric

distribution system or regional transmission system or for on-

site consumption.

"State agency." An office, department, authority, board or

commission of the executive branch.

Section 3. Preapproved sites.

(a) Duty to select sites.--Not later than 90 days after the

effective date of this subsection, the department shall

establish a list of at least 15 sites that the department, in

consultation with the Governor's Office and any other relevant

State agency, finds appropriate for locating data centers in

this Commonwealth. At least five of those sites selected shall

be located on sites that are power generation facilities that

are decommissioned or are scheduled to be decommissioned in the

next two years.

(b) Public posting.--The department shall post the list

established under subsection (a) on the department's publicly

accessible Internet website.

(c) Funding.--The Department of Community and Economic

Development shall provide funding to the department from the

Pennsylvania Strategic Investments To Enhance Sites, or PA

SITES, Program.

20250SB0991PN1142 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30