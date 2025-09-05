Senate Resolution 147 Printer's Number 1143

PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1143

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

147

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, MASTRIANO, BROOKS, MARTIN, LANGERHOLC,

BROWN, BOSCOLA, FARRY, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK,

LAUGHLIN, KANE, HAYWOOD, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, ARGALL,

HUTCHINSON, BAKER, J. WARD, MILLER, STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL

AND DUSH, SEPTEMBER 5, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 5, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating September 19, 2025, as "POW/MIA Recognition Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Many Americans across the United States pause to

remember the sacrifices of individuals who were prisoners of war

(POW) and those who are missing in action (MIA); and

WHEREAS, We salute the men and women who, with courage, valor

and selflessness, safeguard our country and our ideals; and

WHEREAS, Unthinkable pain remains with the loved ones of

those soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines who do not return

home; and

WHEREAS, Since World War II, nearly 82,000 Americans are

still missing, and many former prisoners of war live among us

today; and

WHEREAS, Federal law requires the iconic POW/MIA flag to be

displayed whenever the American flag is displayed on prominent

Federal buildings and national war memorials to honor those

