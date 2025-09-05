Senate Resolution 147 Printer's Number 1143
PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1143
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
147
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, MASTRIANO, BROOKS, MARTIN, LANGERHOLC,
BROWN, BOSCOLA, FARRY, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK,
LAUGHLIN, KANE, HAYWOOD, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, ARGALL,
HUTCHINSON, BAKER, J. WARD, MILLER, STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL
AND DUSH, SEPTEMBER 5, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 5, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating September 19, 2025, as "POW/MIA Recognition Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Many Americans across the United States pause to
remember the sacrifices of individuals who were prisoners of war
(POW) and those who are missing in action (MIA); and
WHEREAS, We salute the men and women who, with courage, valor
and selflessness, safeguard our country and our ideals; and
WHEREAS, Unthinkable pain remains with the loved ones of
those soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines who do not return
home; and
WHEREAS, Since World War II, nearly 82,000 Americans are
still missing, and many former prisoners of war live among us
today; and
WHEREAS, Federal law requires the iconic POW/MIA flag to be
displayed whenever the American flag is displayed on prominent
Federal buildings and national war memorials to honor those
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.