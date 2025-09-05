Senate Bill 992 Printer's Number 1144

PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1144

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

992

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, MARTIN, BROWN, TARTAGLIONE, HUTCHINSON,

HAYWOOD, COMITTA, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO,

COSTA, KANE AND MILLER, SEPTEMBER 5, 2025

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

SEPTEMBER 5, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 4, 1996 (P.L.911, No.147), entitled

"An act providing for registration requirements for

telemarketers and for powers and duties of the Office of

Attorney General," further providing for definitions, for

registration requirement, for unlawful acts and penalties,

for blocking of caller identification and other telemarketing

screening products or services prohibited, for unwanted

telephone solicitation calls prohibited, for violations and

for investigation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "consumer goods and services,"

"do-not-call list, "list administrator," "robocall,"

"telemarketer," "telemarketing," "telemarketing business" and

"telephone solicitation call" in section 2 of the act of

December 4, 1996 (P.L.911, No.147), known as the Telemarketer

Registration Act, are amended and the section is amended by

adding definitions to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20