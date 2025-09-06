Williston Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1006818

TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: September 05, 2025 at approximately 2250 hours

LOCATION: VT Route 109 / Burt Road, Waterville

ACCUSED: Hunter Tallman

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterville, Vermont

VIOLATION:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 05, 2025 at approximately 2250 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of VT Route 109 and Burt Road in Waterville. The vehicle’s speed was recorded to be 79 mph in the posted 35 mph zone which continued to operate in a negligent manner. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Hunter Tallman (25) of Waterville. While speaking with Tallman, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.

Tallman was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and Negligent Operation and was transported to the Morrisville Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Tallman was released with a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on October 22, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.

Tallman was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for Title 23 VSA 1003 – State Speed Zone which held a $655 wavier and 8 points.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 22, 2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111