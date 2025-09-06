Williston Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1006818
TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 05, 2025 at approximately 2250 hours
LOCATION: VT Route 109 / Burt Road, Waterville
ACCUSED: Hunter Tallman
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterville, Vermont
VIOLATION:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 05, 2025 at approximately 2250 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of VT Route 109 and Burt Road in Waterville. The vehicle’s speed was recorded to be 79 mph in the posted 35 mph zone which continued to operate in a negligent manner. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Hunter Tallman (25) of Waterville. While speaking with Tallman, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.
Tallman was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and Negligent Operation and was transported to the Morrisville Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Tallman was released with a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on October 22, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.
Tallman was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for Title 23 VSA 1003 – State Speed Zone which held a $655 wavier and 8 points.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 22, 2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111
