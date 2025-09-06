Final Judgment Ordered in Rutherford County Nuisance Case

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C.

Following repeated criminal offenses, drug overdoses, and numerous complaints from the community, Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg sought support from the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division to address persistent illegal activity at the property located at 281 Andy Drive in Forest City, NC. The investigation that followed resulted in the filing of a civil nuisance abatement case based on the evidence gathered.

As a result of this joint law enforcement investigation, Superior Court Judge Thomas Davis signed a Nuisance Abatement Consent Judgment and final order of abatement for this property.

This judgment concludes a civil nuisance abatement investigation brought by the County of Rutherford on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines nuisance activities, which include, in part, crimes involving drug laws, recurring violence, breaches of the peace and ABC violations. Furthermore, it provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

“I want to express my profound gratitude to the special agents of the Nuisance Abatement Team of the NC Alcohol Law Enforcement Division for their unwavering support. Their professional and diligent work in assisting us with the shutdown of a residence that has been a source of constant concern for its neighbors is a testament to the power of inter-agency cooperation,” said Sherrif Ellenburg. “This property was a hub of criminal activity, and the countless overdose and drug-related incidents created a dangerous environment. Thanks to our partnership, we have not only eliminated a public nuisance but also restored a sense of safety and peace for the families in that community.”

The terms of the Consent Judgment called for the structures on the property to be removed within 180 days and the property sold upon removal of the structures. The Judgment also forged an agreement detailing the future intended use of the property, which forbids future nuisance related activities on the property. Additionally, all trespassers who go upon the property will be arrested and criminally charged.

"Our state's nuisance abatement law is a valuable tool for helping communities deal with properties that are constant sources of criminal activity," said ALE Director Bryan House. "We’re proud to work alongside the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office to bring about meaningful, lasting improvements for the people of Rutherford County."

About ALE:

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of the peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes. ALE has a team of special agents who are certified paralegals and receive extensive training in conducting nuisance abatement investigations.

