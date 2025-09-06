MPD Makes Arrest after Weapon Found in School

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect following the discovery of a weapon at a school in Northwest.

On Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at approximately 1:01 p.m., Second District officers responded to a charter school in the 1700 block of G Street, Northwest, for the report of a school staff member finding a student to have a firearm on school property. The school staff member took possession of the firearm prior to the suspect fleeing the scene and the arrival of officers.

The handgun was modified with an auto-sear switch. An auto sear switch is a device that converts a semi-automatic pistol into a machine pistol.

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, as a result of the detectives' investigation and with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, 19-year-old James Brewer of Southeast, DC, was arrested. Brewer was charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of a Certain Dangerous Weapons (Machine Gun), Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to extend its gratitude to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division for their continued partnership and assistance throughout this investigation.

CCN: 25134631

###