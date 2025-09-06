New Book Torah for Modern Messiah Believers Bridges Ancient Wisdom and Modern Faith Practice

Torah for Modern Messiah Believers by Michel Robillard

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Michel Robillard has released Torah for Modern Messiah Believers, a groundbreaking book that reexamines the Torah through the lens of Yeshua’s teachings and offers a fresh, practical roadmap for modern believers.

This nearly 20-year project began with a personal mission: to study and identify the commands of Elohim as recorded in Scripture. While Jewish tradition has long held to a list of 613 mitzvot, Robillard’s exhaustive study reveals 875 commands, presenting them with clarity, context, and relevance for today’s Messianic and Hebrew Roots communities.

“Knowing Torah is essential for having a proper relationship with the Heavenly Father,” Robillard says. “I wrote this book so believers could see the commands clearly, without confusion or distortion, and live them out in a way that reflects the example of Yeshua.”

A Fresh Contribution to the Messianic Movement

Torah for Modern Messiah Believers is more than a reference book—it is a bridge between the Torah, the teachings of Messiah, and the writings of His disciples. With accessible explanations, thought-provoking commentary, and a scripture-first focus, the book provides practical application for ancient commands in a modern world. It draws insightful connections between Moses and Yeshua, highlighting continuity across the Bible. It serves as a guide for both new and seasoned believers, offering clarity without diluting depth. And it encourages self-examination and deeper study with questions that invite readers to wrestle with the text.

The foreword, written by Jeffrey Clarke, founder of the Messianic Discipleship Institute and host of The Daily Torah, praises the book as a vital resource for today’s Messianic community:

“Michel bridges timeless truths with modern struggles, offering a foundation for newcomers and fresh perspectives for long-time believers.”

Praise for the Book

“Bold statements, thought-provoking questions, and a sincere voice of conviction. This book is both an invitation and a challenge to dig deeper.” – Sabrina McCain

“A wonderful tool for any serious student of The Holy Scriptures. Not only does it show each command as it appears in Scripture, but it shows how they are interconnected and repeated.” – Ruth Williams

About the Author

Michel Robillard began his Torah journey over 18 years ago after being moved by the words of Messiah in the Gospels. Over nearly two decades of study and reflection, he has committed himself to identifying the Father’s commands and presenting them in a way that avoids confusion and distortion. His passion is to strengthen the Messianic and Hebrew Roots community by providing tools that inspire clarity, unity, and a walk of faith modeled after Yeshua.

