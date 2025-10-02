Comedian Ace Williams Releases You Might Be a Boomer If..., a Laugh-Out-Loud Celebration of a Generation

You Might Be a Boomer If... by Ace Williams

A witty, nostalgic, and hilarious look at the quirks, habits, and memories that define the Boomer experience.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian and writer Ace Williams invites readers on a hilarious trip down memory lane with his new release, You Might Be a Boomer If... (Kindle Edition). Packed with sharp one-liners, nostalgic observations, and laugh-out-loud scenarios, the book captures the unique flavor of the Baby Boomer generation with humor that resonates across ages.

From sneezing cramps to drive-in movie memories, Williams delivers playful snapshots of what it truly means to be a Boomer. Whether it’s remembering the glory days of 8-track players or poking fun at modern aches and pains, each joke strikes the perfect balance of relatability and absurdity.

Williams, known for his clever comedy and sharp writing, brings the same energy to this book that has made his stand-up and parodies audience favorites. Fellow comedians and peers are already praising the release.

Richard Weiss, author of Weiss Cracks, calls it “a hilarious romp through all things Boomer.” Comedian Steven Lolli adds, “Ace Williams embodies the attitude and easygoing humor that instantly brings me back to my parents’ generation.” And Jay Hewlett (Showtime, Comedy Central) urges, “Buy his book. Your funny bone will thank you.” The book also features a foreword from comedy legend The Unknown Comic.

For Williams, the book is not just about humor but about connection.

“Comedy is universal,” he explains. “But when you can make people laugh about the exact things they grew up with, it’s even more powerful. Boomers lived through an unforgettable era, and this book is my way of celebrating it—through laughter.”

You Might Be a Boomer If... is written for anyone who loves comedy, enjoys generational humor, or simply wants to reminisce about the quirks of growing up Boomer. It also makes a great gift for family and friends, sparking laughter and conversation across generations. More than just a humor book, it’s a time capsule of shared experiences that remind readers how the little moments of one generation can still unite us all today.

Ace Williams has established himself as one of comedy’s cleverest voices, with a career spanning stand-up, writing, and musical parodies. He also produces The Broken Down Boomers Comedy Show™ across the U.S., bringing his sharp wit and warmth to live audiences nationwide.

You Might Be a Boomer If... is available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/You-Might-Be-Boomer-If-ebook/dp/B0FPBQW4TQ

