Laurence Gibbs Baird Releases A Soldier’s Cry: Breaking the Silence on Military Sexual Trauma

A Soldier's Cry by Laurence Baird

A groundbreaking memoir that exposes hidden wounds, demands reform, and offers hope for survivors of military sexual trauma.

NEW YORK CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With unflinching honesty and profound compassion, Canadian author and veteran Laurence Gibbs Baird releases his courageous memoir, A Soldier’s Cry: Breaking the Silence on Military Sexual Trauma. This powerful work lifts the veil on a crisis long shrouded in silence within the Canadian Armed Forces, revealing both the deeply personal impact of abuse and the institutional structures that have enabled it to persist.

Tracing a journey from idealistic enlistment to profound betrayal, Baird recounts the harrowing experience of enduring military sexual trauma and its lifelong aftermath, including complex PTSD and dissociative identity disorder. Yet this is more than a memoir of pain—it is also a testament to survival, resilience, and the fight for justice in the face of systemic denial.

“A Soldier’s Cry is both my story and the story of countless others who have been silenced,” Baird explains. “Breaking that silence is not only an act of survival, but also the first step toward healing—personally, and within our institutions.”

Blending raw narrative with systemic analysis, the book offers readers a unique combination of lived experience, practical guidance, and advocacy. Written with trauma-informed sensitivity, A Soldier’s Cry provides validation for survivors, education for allies and professionals, and resources for navigating the legal, medical, and support systems that are often daunting for those impacted by abuse.

What sets this work apart is its balance of deeply personal storytelling with a broader call to action. Baird shines a light on the hidden cost of military sexual trauma—not only for individuals, but for the integrity of the institutions sworn to protect them. In doing so, he extends hope to survivors while challenging leaders, policymakers, and society at large to confront uncomfortable truths.

Laurence Gibbs Baird writes not just as a survivor, but as a voice for change. His account carries urgency, empathy, and determination, offering readers both the intimacy of personal testimony and the weight of systemic critique. The result is a memoir that is both deeply human and politically necessary.

Now available for purchase at: https://a.co/d/iTVrFrq

For review copies, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.