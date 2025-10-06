Mike McKinsey Shares His Extraordinary Near-Death Encounter in I Held the Hand of Jesus in Heaven

Jesus In Heaven by Mike McKinsey

The riveting follow-up to his viral testimony, this new memoir recounts a face-to-face meeting with Jesus and the life-changing mission that followed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if your deepest childhood prayer was answered forty years later in the most extraordinary way imaginable? In his powerful new memoir, I Held the Hand of Jesus in Heaven, author Mike McKinsey tells the breathtaking story of his near-death experience and the profound spiritual mission that followed.

This book continues the testimony that has already captivated more than 5 million viewers worldwide on YouTube and TikTok, where McKinsey’s firsthand account of Heaven has spread hope, healing, and faith.

McKinsey was a typical construction superintendent, living a grounded, hardworking life—until tragedy struck during his son’s wedding weekend. A ruptured appendix brought him to the brink of death on the operating table. As he flatlined, McKinsey experienced something extraordinary: Jesus Himself appeared, took him by the hand, and led him into Heaven. There, he witnessed the indescribable glory of God, the peace of eternity, and the love that transcends human understanding.

Yet his journey did not end there. The very next day, as he battled pneumonia, Jesus returned—this time remaining with McKinsey for three hours, speaking audibly and directly. During this intimate encounter, Jesus gave him a specific mission: to return, to testify, and to prepare for spiritual battles that would shape the rest of his life.

In I Held the Hand of Jesus in Heaven, readers will find not only McKinsey’s detailed account of his time with Christ, but also the ripple effect of that encounter on his relationships, prayer life, and daily walk with God. From miraculous healings to powerful lessons in spiritual warfare, his story serves as both a personal testimony and a broader reminder of the eternal hope available through faith.

As McKinsey reveals, the encounter confirmed a truth he had prayed about since childhood: that Jesus is near, Heaven is real, and eternal life is far more beautiful than we can imagine. His words offer comfort to those grieving loved ones, encouragement to believers wrestling with doubt, and inspiration to seekers curious about what lies beyond this life.

For Christians, near-death experience enthusiasts, and anyone longing to deepen their faith, I Held the Hand of Jesus in Heaven is both a memoir and a ministry tool. It invites readers to prepare their hearts for eternity while finding renewed hope and strength in the here and now.

I Held the Hand of Jesus in Heaven is available now on Amazon: https://a.co/d/cHMU0SI

For more information or to connect directly with Mike McKinsey, visit www.mikemckinsey.com

