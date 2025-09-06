Smoother ride ahead on I-5 in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY – Travelers on Interstate 5 through Lewis County should expect lane closures and delays as 11 miles of the highway are repaved to improve travel.

Starting Monday, Sept. 8, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor Granite Construction will begin work to smooth out I-5 between Koontz Road and the State Route 507 interchange. Over the next several weeks, crews will remove old asphalt and replace it with new pavement on both northbound and southbound lanes, including auxiliary lanes.

“This project isn’t just about making the drive smoother,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Pedro Reyes. “It also improves safety and helps us take care of the highway people rely on every day to get to work, school, and the places they live and play.”

What to expect

During construction, I-5 travelers can expect daytime and nighttime lane closures and reduced speeds, with most work taking place overnight.

Work includes:

Grinding and paving all travel and auxiliary lanes.

Repairs to pavement, sinkholes, drainage and pavement markings.

Temporary ramp and shoulder closures as needed.

Why now

Paving work depends on warm, dry weather conditions to ensure long-lasting results. There’s never a good time to close lanes, and delays can be frustrating, but these improvements will make I-5 safer, smoother and more reliable for years to come.

Next steps

Paving work will wrap up this fall. Crews are scheduled to return in 2026 when weather allows to repair five bridges, including membranes, expansion joints and compression seals. This will help to keep the bridges safe and in good condition.