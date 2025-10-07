New rules for SR 167 toll lanes begin Oct. 20

RENTON – New tolling rules for the State Route 167 express toll lanes between Renton and Puyallup will take effect at 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 20.

Starting Oct. 20, carpoolers who want to use the express toll lanes for free must have a Good To Go! account, a Flex Pass set to HOV mode installed in their vehicle, and at least two people in the vehicle, including the driver. Motorcyclists also will need an account and a Good To Go! motorcycle pass to continue to use the lanes for free. The updated rules will provide a more streamlined and predictable experience for drivers across the region, making them more consistent with the I-405 express toll lanes.

WSDOT will not implement the new rules in the construction zone where workers are repairing the SR 167 bridge over Third Avenue Southwest. The northbound SR 167 HOV lane between Sumner and Pacific – originally planned to be converted to an express toll lane when the toll system changes take effect – will remain untolled until the bridge is repaired.

Another change drivers should prepare for is the launch of Pay By Mail. Drivers with a Good To Go! account will pay lower toll rates and won’t have to wait for a bill in the mail. Those without an account will receive a bill in the mail after the trip at a higher toll rate – $2 more for each trip – regardless of the number of passengers in the vehicle. Non-tolled lanes on SR 167 will remain available for drivers who choose not to use the express toll lanes.

Toll rates will still range from $1 to $15 depending on real-time traffic conditions for drivers with a Good To Go! account and pass. Under the new destination pricing system, drivers will be charged based on where they enter and exit the lanes, similar to the I-405 express toll lanes. New toll rate signs will display three upcoming exits and the toll rate for each exit. Drivers lock in the rate shown next to their chosen exit at the time they enter the lanes.

In addition, new lane striping will change how drivers access the express toll lanes. Dashed lines mean drivers can enter and exit the express toll lanes, while double striped lines mean it’s illegal to cross, similar to I-405.

Get Good To Go! and a free pass

WSDOT encourages drivers to prepare for these changes by opening a Good To Go! account. It’s free to sign up, and drivers can get a free Flex Pass or motorcycle pass while supplies last. Visit GoodToGo167.com to claim a promo code for a free pass. A limited number of free passes are available, so be sure to act soon.

Passes also can be purchased by calling 866-936-8246. Callers should expect longer than usual wait times closer to Oct. 20, as account setup and pass purchases typically increase in the days leading up to the new rules taking effect.

Visit MyGoodToGo.com for more information about account types – including options only requiring a credit card on file or with a prepaid balance that automatically replenishes.