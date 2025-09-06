12-year-old Ava N. Simmons’ STEM - STEAM Show Partners with Greensville County Public Schools to Inspire Early Learners

12 year old, Ava N. Simmons aka Ava The STEM Princess® Ava and Her Educational STEM - STEAM Toy Collection

EMPORIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greensville County Public Schools is teaming up with Ava N. Simmons, widely recognized as “ Ava the STEM Princess ”, to launch an engaging, interactive STEM-STEAM Show designed to boost excitement and prepare early learners for a successful school year.At just 12 years old, Ava N. Simmons is making history as the youngest dyslexic CEO of a STEM educational toy company focused on early learners. As a neurodivergent leader and innovator, she founded Team Genius Squad , a groundbreaking educational company dedicated to empowering children through hands-on STEM-STEAM, literacy, and youth entrepreneurship learning experiences. Ava also hosts the PBS STEM-STEAM Show, Mini Fab Science Lab.The interactive program blends purposeful play, literacy, hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) activities, and lively music to spark curiosity, build confidence, and foster a love of learning among young students.The Interactive STEM - STEAM Show will feature:• Hands-on experiments designed to ignite imagination and teamwork.• STEM-STEAM-infused music and movement, showing how art and science intersect.• Encouragement through purposeful play, helping children build resilience and creativity in preparation for a great school year.Ava’s journey is particularly inspiring because she was diagnosed with dyslexia and dysgraphia in 2021. Traditional learning methods were a challenge, but STEM - STEAM became her pathway to confidence and self-expression. Through building experiments, embracing her curiosity, and embarking on a youth entrepreneurship journey, Ava discovered that her way of thinking was not a weakness but a strength. That realization inspired her to launch Team Genius Squad, an educational toy company dedicated to empowering children to learn through purposeful play.“I want kids to know that when they experience a learning challenge, it is not a setback—it’s a superpower,” said Ava N. Simmons. “My goal is to encourage and motivate early learners to never let their challenges define their future. Stay focused, know that you have purpose, and believe that your ideas matter. STEM - STEAM gave me confidence, and now I want to give other children the tools to discover their own genius.”Through her work, Ava has been recognized nationally, including features on The Drew Barrymore Show, recognition by the Life and Science Museum’s Black Excellence in Science Exhibit, winning an ECRM Buyer’s Choice Award, having a business strategy meeting with Daymond John, also known as “The People’s Shark", and partnerships with PBS North Carolina, Boys and Girls Clubs of Durham and Orange Counties, Scholastic, and other organizations. She has developed 15 educational STEM - STEAM toys now in retail stores and is the author of three books.This event underscores Greensville County Public Schools’ commitment to early learner engagement and ensuring every child enters the classroom motivated, inspired, and prepared for success.MEDIA INVITATIONMembers of the media are invited to attend and cover the STEM - STEAM Show with Ava N. Simmons. Ava will be available for interviews, photos, and live demonstrations with students.📍 Location: Greensville Elementary School, 1101 Sussex Dr. Emporia, VA 23847📅 Date: Monday, 8 Sept 2025🕒 Time: 10:00 amAbout Greensville County Public SchoolsGreensville County Public Schools serves the Emporia, VA community, committed to fostering academic excellence, creativity, and personal growth for all students. The district embraces partnerships that enrich learning and prepare students for lifelong success.About Ava N. Simmons & Team Genius SquadAva N. Simmons, also known as “Ava The STEM Princess”, is a 12-year-old entrepreneur, innovator, and advocate for early learners. She is the founder and CEO of Team Genius Squad, a STEM-STEAM-focused educational toy company that creates inclusive, hands-on learning experiences for all children. Ava’s mission is to make STEM-STEAM accessible, exciting, and empowering for all.For More Information:Visit: https://shop.teamgeniussquad.com/

