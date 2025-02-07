12-Year-Old Dyslexic Entrepreneur Recognized as Black Excellence in Science Honoree at the Life and Science Museum

Ava at the Life and Science Museum Ava on display in the Gallery Exhibit

At just 12 years old, Ava N. Simmons, known as “Ava The STEM Princess®,” is changing the narrative for children who learn differently.

Never Let Your Challenges Define Your Success Or Future!” — Ava N. Simmons

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At just 12 years old, Ava N. Simmons , known as “ Ava The STEM Princess ,” is changing the narrative as the CEO of a STEM Toy Company focused on children who learn differently. As a neurodivergent leader and innovator, Ava founded Team Genius Squad, a groundbreaking toy line dedicated to empowering children with learning differences through hands-on STEM learning experiences.From being featured on The Drew Barrymore Show to having a business strategy meeting with Daymond John, also known as “The People’s Shark,” Ava is making significant strides for the neurodivergent population. Ava’s innovative approach to STEM education fosters creativity, boosts confidence, and creates opportunities for children who think and learn differently to thrive and showcase their gifts. Her STEM contributions have gained her the prestigious honor of being showcased by the Life and Science Museum in their 2025 Black Excellence In Science Exhibit.The Black Excellence in Science event is an annual celebration honoring Black scientists and STEM professionals making significant contributions. Every year, the Museum celebrates extraordinary Black science and engineering professionals. The gallery exhibit opens with a day of hands-on activities, in partnership with Purpose Learning Lab, Duke’s BOOST program, and the Durham Colored Library and continues on display until April."I am so grateful to be recognized for my contributions to STEM early learning, especially for the neurodivergent population," said Ava. "It's truly our honor to feature Ava!" said Peregrine Bratschi, Associate Program Manager, Humanity & Life Sciences.This year's Black Excellence in Science gallery exhibit is scheduled to open Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 10 am and is included with regular museum admission. Museum visitors are invited to enjoy the Gallery Exhibit, meet Ava and other honorees of Black Excellence In Science, and participate in the following activities:• Hands-on activities and demonstrations with local scientists, including Kendra Settles, Dr. Alex Marshall, and Insectarium Manager Leon Bradford.• Debut of Pierce Freelon's Coco-Fro astronaut ice cream in the museum's gift shop, with the opportunity to meet the creator.• STEAM-infused Lab experiences and dance performances by Purpose Learning Lab.• Interactive sessions featuring DCL’s new Techies4Tomorrow game.About the Life and MuseumThe Museum of Life and Science in Durham, North Carolina, is a 84-acre facility offering a variety of interactive science and natural history exhibits designed to engage visitors of all ages. It features hands-on displays in fields like biology, physics, and space science, along with outdoor areas like the Aviation Park, Magic Wings Butterfly House, and animal habitats. lifeandscience.org.About Team Genius SquadFounded by 12-year-old, Ava N. Simmons, Team Genius Squad is a STEM-focused toy company designed to empower underserved and neurodivergent children through innovative, hands-on learning. By combining play and purpose, Team Genius Squad aims to make STEM accessible, exciting, and inclusive for all.

Meet 12 year-old Dyslexic Entrepreneur Ava The STEM Princess

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.