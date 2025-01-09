12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Dyslexic CEO of STEM Toy Company Empowering Children With Learning Differences

12 year old Ava N. Simmons displaying some of her STEM toys Ava With Her STEM Toys On Display At Whole Foods

12-Year-Old Ava N. Simmons, “Ava The STEM Princess®,” Changing The Narrative of STEM Innovation with a Mission to Empower Neurodivergent Children Through Play.

Never Let Your Challenges Define Your Success Or Future!” — Ava N. Simmons

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At just 12 years old, Ava N. Simmons , known as “ Ava The STEM Princess ,” is making her mark as the youngest Dyslexic CEO of a STEM Toy Company focused on children who learn differently. As a neurodivergent leader and innovator, Ava has founded Team Genius Squad, a groundbreaking toy line dedicated to empowering children with learning differences through hands-on STEM learning experiences.From being featured on The Drew Barrymore Show to having a business strategy meeting with Daymond John, also known as “The People’s Shark,” Ava is making significant strides for the neurodivergent population.For Ava, STEM became more than just a subject in school—it was her pathway to confidence and success. Diagnosed with dyslexia and dysgraphia in 2021, Ava struggled with traditional learning methods but found her passion and effective learning style through STEM activities. “STEM helped me see that my way of thinking wasn’t a weakness, but a strength,” says Ava. “When I built my first experiment, I realized that I could solve problems uniquely. That’s when I knew I wanted to share this with other kids like me.”Team Genius Squad was inspired by Ava’s personal journey of embracing her neurodivergence and unlocking her unique strengths. Through thoughtfully designed STEM kits tailored for children with diverse learning needs, Ava seeks to empower kids to celebrate their individuality and uncover their genius potential. Her innovative approach to STEM education fosters creativity, boosts confidence, and creates opportunities for children who think and learn differently to thrive and showcase their gifts.Over 20% of U.S. children are neurodivergent, including those with dyslexia, ADHD, and autism, yet many remain underserved in STEM education despite its potential to address learning challenges. Successful entrepreneurs like Daymond John, Zoe Saldana, Steven Spielberg, and Richard Branson credit their success to "Dyslexic Thinking," now recognized by LinkedIn as a career skill. Backed by Made By Dyslexia and its CEO Kate Griggs, this mindset is driving innovation and unlocking creative potential on a global scale.Parents are already praising the impact of Ava’s vision. “My daughter, who is 7 with learning differences, was overwhelmed with excitement about receiving her book and lemon electricity experiment kit,” says Meeya L. “Ava’s kits are exactly what we’ve been searching for—they’re fun, inclusive, and empowering.” “Awesome experience to have with your child. My son’s face was amazed when he saw the power of the sun making the fan move without electricity,” says Keith H.Team Genius Squad’s top-selling Lemon Electricity Experiment Kit, which demonstrates how to make electricity with fruits and vegetables, is now available on their website and select retailers nationwide. Team Genius Squad’s non-profit supports STEM advocacy for underserved children and their families through Giving Partners. Notable Giving Partners include PBS Kids Channel NC Rootle, the Boys and Girls Club of Durham and Orange Counties, and Wakaboomee.About Team Genius SquadFounded by 12-year-old, Ava N. Simmons, Team Genius Squad is a STEM-focused toy company designed to empower underserved and neurodivergent children through innovative, hands-on learning. By combining play and purpose, Team Genius Squad aims to make STEM accessible, exciting, and inclusive for all.

Meet 12-year-old Ava The STEM Princess

