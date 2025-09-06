Formore Agency Triples Turnover and Secures Landmark Wins in Breakthrough Year

Lucas Coe, Head of Agency at Manchester's Formore

Growth comes after strategic acquisition in 2024 and repositioning exercise.

MANCHESTER, NORTH WEST, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manchester-based Formore Agency has tripled its annual turnover in a breakthrough year that saw major account wins including Hettich UK, Damm Brewery and PEMFiT.

The six-person creative marketing agency accelerated its growth following a strategic acquisition in 2024 and a full repositioning exercise. That shift united the agency around a clear proposition: helping ambitious challenger brands gain market share through improved brand recall.

“The last 12 months have been an incredible journey,” explains Head of Agency, Lucas Coe.

“We aligned Formore around one idea: helping ambitious brands gain market share through memorable creative campaigns. That repositioning - backed by a nimble, senior team - has fuelled both our growth and the standout wins we’ve achieved this year.”

Formore, founded in 2012, has a client roster that spans both established leaders and disruptive challengers, with experience across sectors including healthcare, hospitality, F&B and fintech. Alongside new wins, the agency’s portfolio includes the NHS, Turtle Bay, Carlsberg Marstons, Pepperstone and Warsteiner.

But beyond its clients, the agency points to its culture as the real driver of momentum. With a deliberately small, senior team, Formore has built a reputation for strong relationships, quick turnarounds and an approach that makes collaboration easy.

“People assume being easy to work with is a given in our industry,” adds Lucas.

“But many agencies forget that chemistry is the precursor to the best ideas. We’ve built a team that clients actually enjoy working with, and that makes all the difference when producing work that moves the needle.”

As it prepares for 2026, Formore is doubling down on its challenger-brand focus, targeting Manchester businesses looking to accelerate growth and outpace competitors.

