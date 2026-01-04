NADclinic and HarleyDoc announce strategic partnership to scale medically governed longevity and performance services

Iain De Havilland, CEO & Founder of NADclinic Dr Tony Banerjee, CEO of HarleyDoc

NADclinic announces a strategic partnership with HarleyDoc.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NADclinic, a UK and international longevity, diagnostics and performance optimisation group, today announces a strategic partnership with HarleyDoc, a global, doctor-led healthcare platform providing clinical leadership, medical governance, and international concierge medicine.

The collaboration combines NADclinic’s established longevity and optimisation services, including advanced diagnostics, IV therapies, and performance programmes, with HarleyDoc’s medical governance frameworks, clinical escalation pathways, global concierge capability, and digital clinical infrastructure.

Together, the organisations are developing a medically governed model designed to meet growing international demand for evidence-led longevity and performance services, while strengthening clinical oversight, operational resilience, and regulatory readiness as services scale globally.

A scalable model built for responsible global growth:

NADclinic has expanded beyond the UK through proprietary international locations and a growing global partner network. The partnership with HarleyDoc strengthens clinical leadership and enables confident international rollout without compromising client safety, brand integrity, or experience.

Under the partnership structure, HarleyDoc will serve as NADclinic’s medical services partner, providing clinical governance, protocol oversight, and structured medical escalation support. NADclinic will continue to lead on longevity protocols, diagnostics, IV optimisation, and performance delivery within its existing operational and regulatory frameworks.

This delineation ensures that optimisation services for well individuals are supported by embedded clinical oversight, with robust medical escalation capability available when required.

A partnership model that preserves both brands:

The collaboration is structured as a partnership rather than consolidation, preserving the identity and strength of both brands. HarleyDoc will introduce NADclinic as its longevity, diagnostics, and performance optimisation partner. NADclinic will introduce HarleyDoc as its medical services partner, providing end-to-end medical leadership, escalation pathways, and global concierge support.

Joint membership and partner proposition:

The organisations are developing a joint membership and loyalty construct combining NADclinic’s longevity and performance services with the added reassurance of HarleyDoc’s international medical concierge and escalation capability. This proposition is designed to offer medical assurance and global clinical support, without necessarily being positioned as insurance, and is intended for hospitality groups, gyms, private member ecosystems, and corporate partners seeking premium, medically governed wellbeing offerings.

Leadership commentary:

Iain De Havilland, Founder and CEO of NADclinic, said: “Demand for longevity and performance optimisation is now global. Scaling responsibly requires medical governance and infrastructure that protects clients, partners, and brand integrity. This partnership allows NADclinic to maintain its identity while integrating clinical leadership and escalation pathways that elevate what can be delivered internationally.”

Dr Tony Banerjee, CEO of HarleyDoc, said: “NADclinic has built a strong platform at the intersection of longevity, diagnostics, and performance. HarleyDoc provides the clinical backbone to enable confident scale, combining governance, escalation, and concierge capability with digital infrastructure. Together, the organisations are building a future-ready model designed to be scalable, clinically robust, and aligned with the needs of modern high-performing lives.”

About NADclinic:

NADclinic is a longevity, diagnostics and performance optimisation group with established operations in the UK and proprietary international locations. The group delivers evidence-led programmes designed to support energy, resilience, recovery and long-term wellbeing through advanced diagnostics and clinically guided interventions. NADclinic is also widely recognised as a leading producer of premium NAD+ therapeutics, alongside lifestyle and performance optimisation medications, manufactured to rigorous clinical standards.

About HarleyDoc:

HarleyDoc is a global, doctor-led healthcare platform redefining how modern healthcare is delivered. Built around preventative medicine, early detection and rapid escalation, HarleyDoc provides clinical leadership, governance frameworks and international medical concierge services for individuals, partners and organisations worldwide. Through its digital infrastructure and 24/7 global medical capability, HarleyDoc enables safe, scalable and future-ready healthcare models across clinics, hospitality, corporate, and member-based environments.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.