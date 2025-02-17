NADclinic Global Group Partners with Jinfiniti Precision Medicine to Revolutionize Personalized Health Diagnostics

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NADclinic Global Group, pioneers in NAD+ therapies, diagnostics, and wellness solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Jinfiniti Precision Medicine, a global leader in advanced health diagnostics and solutions.

Iain De Havilland, Founder of NADclinic Global Group, explained, “This collaboration aims to provide our clientele with unparalleled insights into their health through cutting-edge diagnostic technologies. By integrating Jinfiniti’s proprietary diagnostic solutions, NADclinic continues to set new benchmarks in personalised health and wellness, ensuring its clients receive hyper-accurate data to optimize both physical and mental performance.

Dr. Jin-Xiong She, Founder of Jinfiniti, added, “Jinfiniti is at the forefront of diagnostics innovation, offering precise, data-driven health assessments that empower individuals to take control of their wellness journeys. So this partnership offers those who want the latest, most cutting-edge intervention for extending healthspan the power of a unique synergy formerly unavailable.” Jinfiniti‘s scientifically- validated Longevity Biomarker platform provides actionable insights into critical health metrics, enabling early intervention and targeted treatment plans.”

NADclinic Global Group welcomes the Jinfiniti diagnostics that help detect deficiencies such as NAD+, Klotho and antioxidants, abnormalities including inflammation, senescence, oxidative stress and DNA damage, and uncover early signs of chronic conditions, offering a foundation for truly personalised health interventions. De Havilland said: “Jinfiniti’s approach aligns seamlessly with our mission to enhance longevity and wellness by addressing health at the molecular and cellular levels, making this partnership a valuable addition to existing technologies.”

NADclinic Global Group is recognised as the world’s leading provider of NAD+ injectables, diagnostics, therapeutics, and nutraceuticals, with a presence in over 40 countries. Known for their hyper-personalized IV protocols and proprietary Six Pillars of Wellness philosophy, NADclinic’s offerings are meticulously designed to optimize cellular health and elevate physical and mental performance. This new partnership represents a significant milestone in NADclinic’s commitment to innovation. By integrating Jinfiniti’s best-in-class diagnostics into its services, NADclinic clients will gain unprecedented access to personalised health data, ensuring tailored wellness protocols that meet their unique needs.

Jinfiniti’s diagnostics will complement NADclinic’s existing suite of wellness solutions, including NAD+, exosomes, peptides, and vitamins. This partnership enhances NADclinic’s ability to provide targeted, data-driven interventions that optimise health outcomes. The collaboration will focus on offering clients detailed diagnostic insights. Armed with this data, NADclinic’s experts will craft hyper-personalised protocols designed to maximise longevity, performance, and overall wellness.

De Havilland further commented: "Partnering with Jinfiniti is an exciting step forward in our mission to provide world-class wellness solutions. Their cutting-edge diagnostics allow us to elevate the level of personalization we offer to our clients, ensuring precise, data-driven approaches to health and longevity. Together, we are redefining what it means to take control of your wellness journey."

