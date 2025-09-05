Submit Release
Weekly Traffic Update: September 5, 2025

W 7th St. and Alabama St. to close Saturday for mural painting event

Beginning Saturday, September 6, the intersection of W 7th St. and Alabama St. will be closed for a mural painting event for a local school. The intersection will be closed both Saturday, September 6, and Sunday, September 7.

The intersection will be reopened on Monday, September 8.

 

 

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

